By Patti Orr
Boron, California City, Desert, Mojave and Rosamond played their last games of regular season basketball in the first weeks of February; here are the regular season final scores and standings from all the area teams.
BORON – The Bobcats traveled to Frazier Mountain Feb. 4 where the Varsity girls took home a win by a final score of 56-18, the Varsity boys also took home a win by a final score of 73-48, they then played at home against Bishop Union Feb. 7 – JV girls lost by a final score of 36-20, Varsity girls won again by a final score of 38-27 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 69-43. The Bobcats then traveled to California City Feb. 11 taking on the Ravens; JV boys won by a final score of 42-39, Varsity girls won by a final score of 36-20 and Varsity boys lost by a final score of 75-51. Boron hosted Desert Feb. 13 (senior night for Boron) where JV boys won by a final score of 33-31, Varsity girls won by a final score of 53-12 and Varsity boys by a final score of 54-47; Seniors honored for the Bobcats are: Girls - No. 3 Jordyn Lee York, No. 30 Kameran Page and No. 32 Amaya Valdez, Boys - No. 1 Victor Pineda, No. 2 Aaron Core, No. 3 Bryson Job, No. 4 Rob Salas, No. 21 Garrett Knight and No. 32 Eduardo Chavarria. The Bobcats ended their regular season as follows: Varsity Girls - 12,930 in National standings, 906 in state standings, 98 in California Division 5 standings, 78 in Central Section standings and 11 in Central Section Division 5 standings with 15-8 overall, 7-5 in league play, 4-1 in non league play, 10-2 at home, 4-4 away and 1-2 in neutral play, Varsity Boys -18,065 in National standings, 1,253 in state standings, 240 in California Division 5 standings, 104 in Central Section standings and 24 in Central Section Division 5 standings with 7-12 overall, 3-9 in league play, 2-3 in non league play, 6-5 at home, 1-7 away and 0-0 in neutral play. Congratulations to the Bobcat Varsity girls for making it to the Central Section playoffs
CALIFORNIA CITY – The Ravens traveled to Bishop Union Feb. 4 where the JV girls lost by a final score of 45-19, JV boys won by a final score of 65-59, Varsity girls won by a final score of 46-37 and Varsity boys won by a final score of 67-64, the Ravens then traveled to Kern Valley Feb. 7; JV girls lost by a final score of 28-22, JV boys lost by a final score of 50-26, Varsity girls lost by a final score of 50-26 and Varsity boys won by a final score of 62-58. The Ravens then took on the Bobcats Feb. 11; JV boys lost by a final score of 42-39, Varsity girls lost by a final score of 36-20 and Varsity boys won by a final score of 75-51. The Ravens Varsity boys traveled to Desert Feb. 12 (rescheduled game from earlier in the season) and won by a final score of 71-54 then hosted Rosamond Feb. 13 (Ravens senior night); JV girls lost by a final score of 45-27, Varsity girls lost by a final score of 66-40 and Varsity boys won by a final score of 98-62. Senior honored for the Ravens are: Girls - No. 3 Aaliya Foster, No. 4 Ashely Padilla, No. 14 Laya Cato, No. 21 Dejesha De’Mary, No. 22 Chloe Howard and No. 34 Diana Chinchilla, Boys - No. 1 Christopher Richardson, No. 2 Jeremiah Neal, No. 3 Madetoneyo Mays, No. 4 Khalil Mclin, No. 11 Kelvin Bowen, No. 20 Perion Johnson, No. 24 James Bailey and No. 31 Robert Mitchell. The Ravens ended their regular season as follows: Varsity Girls - 17,549 in National standings, 1,276 in state standings, 259 in California Division 5 standings, 110 in Central Section standings and 30 in Central Section Division 5 standings with 5-14 overall, 5-7 in league play, 0-5 in non league play, 2-8 at home, 3-4 away and 0-2 in neutral play: Varsity Boys - 10,471 in National standings, 750 in state standings, 119 in California Division 4 standings, 50 in Central Section standings and 6 in Central Section Division 6 standings with 18-9 overall, 12-0 in league play, 4-8 in non league play, 8-3 at home, 8-3 away and 2-3 in neutral play.
DESERT – The Desert Scorpions played at home against Bishop Union Jan. 31; here are the results of the game, JV boys won by a final score of 51-31, Varsity girls lost by a final score of 59-25 and Varsity boys won by a final score of 62-45, they then traveled to Rosamond Feb. 7 where the JV boys won by a final score of 49-44, Varsity girls lost by a final score of 69-21 and Varsity boys lost by a final score of 58-53. The Scorpions played at home again Feb. 11 where they hosted Frazier Mountain; JV boys won by a final score of 51-27, Varsity girls lost by a final score of 33-30 and Varsity boys won by a final score of 89-32; the JV and Varsity boys traveled to California City for a rescheduled game Feb. 12; JV boys lost by a final score of 54-50 and Varsity boys lost by a final score of 71-54 then they traveled to Boron Feb. 13; JV boys lost by a final score of 33-31, Varsity girls lost by a final score of 53-12 and Varsity boys lost by a final score of 54-47. The Scorpions ended their regular season as follows: Varsity Girls - 18,330 in national standings, 1,364 in state standings, 313 in California Division 5 standings, 120 in Central Section standings and 40 in Central Section Division 5 standings with 0-14 overall, 0-13 in league play, 0-1 in non league play, 0-7 at home, 0-7 away and 0-0 in neutral play. The Varsity boys basketball seniors are: No. 3 Jeremy Waldrip, No. 4 Marquis Morris, No. 10 Jaylen Osorio, No. 11 Emil Rogers, No. 21 Phillip Carter, No. 23 Javier Elliot, No. 24 Qulan Carr and No. 25 David Prerovsky. Congratulations to all the Scorpion seniors on a well-played season.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs traveled to Immanuel Christian Feb. 4 where the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 40-20, the Mustangs then had a home game against Lone Pine (Mustangs Varsity girls senior night) Feb. 6; where the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 37-10 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 66-57; the Mustangs traveled to Lee Vining Feb. 8; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 38-14 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 92-47. The Mustang boys played at home against Baker Feb. 11 (Varsity boys senior night) then both teams traveled to Lone Pine Feb. 12 where the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 39-20. Mustang seniors honored are: Boys - No. 1 Rae’Kwon Alvez and No. 10 Jordan Perkins. The Mustangs ended their regular season as follows: Varsity Girls - 18,216 in national standings, 1,351 in state standings, 307 in California Division 5 standings, 118 in Central Section standings and 38 in Central Section Division 5 standings with 2-12 overall, 0-7 in league play, 1-3 in non league play, 0-5 at home, 0-6 away and 2-1 in neutral play: Varsity Boys - 13,569 in National standings, 939 in state standings, 109 in Calif. Division 5 standings, 74 in Central Section standings and 8 in Central Section Division 5 standings with 15-3 overall, 10-0 in league play, 2-0 in non league play, 6-0 at home, 4-2 away and 5-1 in neutral play. Congratulations to the seniors for a well-played season.
ROSAMOND – The Runners took on Boron at home Jan. 31 where the JV boys won by a final score of 58-36, the Runners then traveled to Kern Valley Feb. 4 where the JV boys lost by a final score of 33-31, Varsity girls lost by a final score of 36-29 and Varsity boys lost by a final score of 46-39; they returned home Feb. 7 (Runners senior night) to play against Desert where the JV boys lost by a final score of 49-44, Varsity girls won by a final score of 69-21 and Varsity boys won by a final score of 58-53. The Runners then traveled to California City on Feb. 13 for their final game of the regular season where JV girls won by a final score of 58-36, Varsity girls won by a final score of 66-40 and Varsity boys lost by a final score of 98-62.The Varsity Runners ended their regular season as follows: Varsity Girls - 10,705 in National standings, 773 in state standings, 60 in California Division 5 standings, 65 in Central Section standings and 6 in Central Section Division 5 standings with 17-8 overall, 11-1 in league play, 6-3 in non league play, 9-1 at home, 8-5 away and 0-2 in neutral play. The Runners seniors honored are: Girls – Aaliyah Falaniko, Azia Katuszonek, Elizabeth Guzman, Hannah Grimes and Lidia Rea, Boys – No. 1 Makhi Edwards, No. 5 Derick Sayles, No. 10 Jackson Carlock, No. 20 Colby Adams, No. 22 Kevhan Jackson, No. 30 Rico Becerra, No. 34 Johnny Esparza and No. 50 Gene Melcher. Congratulations to all the Runners for a well-played season.
