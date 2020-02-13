As the regular season of high school soccer comes to a close, high school soccer seniors are honored at their last home games. Here are the regular season scores and standings for all the area teams.
BORON – The Varsity girls and boys held Soccer Senior Night in Boron Feb. 4 at home against California City; the girls lost by a final score of 10-0 and the boys lost by a final score of 5-1. The Bobcats ended their regular season as follows: Varsity girls standings are: No. 2,770 in national standings, No. 1,176 in state standings, No. 507 in Los Angeles standings, No. 113 in Central Section standings and No. 21 in Central Section Division 6 standings with 0-22 overall, 0-11 in league play, 0-7 in non league play, 0-11 at home, 0-7 away and 0-4 in neutral play while the Varsity boys ended their regular season at No. 2,962 national, No. 1191 in state, No. 513 in Los Angeles standings, No. 114 in Central Section and No. 19 in Central Section Division 6 standings with 0-18 overall, 0-11 in league play, 0-5 in non league play, 0-9 at home, 0-5 away and 0-4 in neutral play. Boron honored seniors Kelton Chenworth, Keyshawn McGoughy, Alondra and Amy Carbajal, Bryana Perez and Julia Bautista. Congratulations to all the seniors.CALIFORNIA CITY – California City hosted Rosamond on their senior night which was held Feb. 6; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 14-1 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 6-0. California City finished their regular season as follows: Varsity girls - No. 2,547 in national standings, No. 1,079 in state standings, No. 470 in Los Angeles standings, No. 102 in Central Section, and No. 14 in Central Section Division 6 standings with 5-14 overall, 3-9 in league play, 1-2 in non league play, 2-5 at home, 2-6 away and 1-3 neutral play while the Varsity boys finished the regular season at No. 2,839 in national, No. 1,148 in state, No. 500 in Los Angeles, No. 108 in Central Section and No. 13 in Central Section Division 6 with 4-12-3 overall, 4-6-2 in league play, 0-3-1 in non league play, 2-5-3 at home, 2-4 away and 0-3 in neutral play. The Ravens honored Seniors Kaylee East, Leila Olavarria, Abbey Moore, Hannah White, Elizabeth Raymond, Elenor Prum, Airam Gomez, Ethan Escamilla, Anthony Nava-Hernandez, Miguel Beltran, Eduardo Nieto, Brandon Reyes, Lucian Rodarte and Shamous Smith, Congratulations to the Raven seniors.MOJAVE – The Mustang Varsity girls played their last game of the regular season Jan. 30 against Frazier Mountain and lost by a final score of 17-0 while the Varsity boys played their last game of the regular season Feb. 4 at home which was senior night against Rosamond and lost by a final score of 2-0. The Mustang Varsity girls ended their regular season at No. 2,709 in national, No. 1148 in state, No. 493 in Los Angeles, No. 109 in Central Section and No. 20 in Central Section Division 5 standings with 1-8 overall, 0-0 in league play, 1-8 in non league play, 1-5 at home and 0-2 away; the Varsity boys ended their regular season at No. 2,491 in National, No. 1,009 in state, No. 450 in Los Angeles, No. 89 in Central Section and No. 15 in Central Section Division 5 standings with 8-10-3 overall, 0-0 in league play, 5-6-3 in non league play, 4-5 at home, 3-3-3 away and 1-2 in neutral play. The Mustang Seniors honored are: Nayeli Robledo, Gustavo Ruiz, Juan Placencia, Benny Ruiz, Marlin Elvir, Ivan Veladez, Jacob Thomas and Oscar Vidal Lopez. Congratulations to the Mustang Seniors.
ROSAMOND - The Rosamond Runners Varsity girls played their last game of the regular season against California City Feb. 6 and won by a final score of 14-1 and ended their regular season at No. 1,218 in national, No. 510 in state, No. 222 in Los Angeles, No. 44 in Central Section and No. 3 in Central Section Division 5 standings with 16-4-1 overall, 10-1-1 in league play, 2-3 in non league play, 8-4 at home, 5-0-1 away and 3-0 in neutral play while the Varsity boys played against Mojave Feb. 4 and won by a final score of 2-0 and Feb. 6 against California City and also won by a final score of 6-0. The Runner Varsity boys ended their regular season at No. 2,004 in National, No. 821 in state, No. 356 in Los Angeles, No. 70 in Central Section and No. 9 in Central Section Division 5 standings with 14-6-1 overall, 11-0-1 in league play, 2-4 in non league play, 7-2 at home, 6-3-1 away and 1-1 in neutral play. The Runners Soccer Seniors are: Irais Ponce, Alana Finch, Victoria Gomez, Cristina Spares, Alyssa Monica’s, Brandon Parker, Ethan Jackson, Alejandro Chavez, Erik Cornejo, Roman Ibarra, Ivan Alfaro, Manuel Kreitz, Johanathan Rosales, Jakob Lowell and Alexander Rivas. Congratulations to the Runners Soccer Seniors.
