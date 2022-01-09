EAST KERN COUNTY - Welcome to the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk; we have all the latest scores and schedules on tap from around East Kern County now that winter break is over and schools are back in session so here's the first look at soccer scores scheduled games coming up.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Boron Bocats Varsity girls and boys soccer teams traveled to Mammoth on Jan. 4th; the girls came home with a loss by a final score of 12-0 and the boys came home with a loss by a final score of 10-0; Mammoth Huskies player #8 Gustavo Vea was named Player of the Game. The Bobcats took on Rosamond at home on Jan. 6th where the girls lost by a final score of 11-0 (Rosamond #11 Kylee Eubanks-Hemme was named Player of the Game) and the boys (no score reported at this time): both teams are scheduled to took on Frazier Mountain at home on Jan. 11th then traveled to Bishop Union on Jan. 13th before returning home to play Calif. City on Jan. 18th: scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens Varsity girls and boys soccer teams hosted Frazier Mountain on Jan. 4th; the girls came away with a win by a final score of 5-3 while the boys came away with a loss by a final score of 6-0 then the Ravens traveled to Mammoth on Jan. 6th; the girls came home with a loss by a final score of 7-1 and the boys came home with a loss by a final score of 7-1 (Huskies #11 Justin Villalobos was named Player of the Game), both teams then took on Bishop Union at home on Jan. 11th then Kern Valley at home on Jan. 13th before traveling to Boron on Jan. 18th: scores in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Desert Scorpions Varsity girls and boys soccer teams traveled to Kern Valley on Jan. 4th; the girls came home with a loss by a final score of 3-0 and the boys came home with a loss by a final score of 6-0, the Scorpions then traveled to Bishop Union on Jan. 6th; (no score reported for either team at this time). The Scorpions hosted Mammoth on Jan. 11th then hosted Rosamond on Jan. 13th before taking on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 18th: scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs Varsity girls and boys take on Lucerne Valley on Jan. 14th then the boys host Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Jan. 18th: scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity Roadrunners girls and boys soccer teams hosted Bishop Union on Jan. 4th; the girls came away with a loss by a final score of 7-1 (#13 Alexy Finch was named Player of the Game) and the boys came away with a tie by a final score of 1-1 then both teams traveled to Boron on Jan. 6th; the girls came home with a win by a final score of 11-0 (#11 Kylee Eubanks-Hemme was named Player of the Game) and the boys (no score reported at this time). The Roadrunners are slated to take on Desert on Jan. 13th then host Mammoth on Jan. 18th: scores in our nex report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Warriors Varsity girls and boys soccer teams hosted the Ridgeview Wolfpack on Jan. 4th; the girls (no score reported at this time) and the boys came away with a loss by a final score of 5-1. The JV teams and Varsity boys traveled to Independence on Jan. 6th; (no scores reported for any of the games at this time). The Varsity girls and boys took on Garces Memorial at home on Jan. 11th then all the teams traveled to Bakersfield Christian on Jan. 18th: scores in our next report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.