EAST KERN – Well, winter break has finally arrived for schools in the East Kern County area and so has the holiday season as far as Christmas and New Year's; here's a look at the latest scores at league standings from high school basketball and soccer. The Mojave Desert News wishes everyone a Happy and Safe Holiday Season; more sports in 2022.
BORON - The Boron Bobcats Varsity girls and boys soccer teams traveled to Kern Valley on Dec. 16th; the girls lost by a final score of 15-0 and the boys lost by a final score of 8-0; the girls are 0-5 overall when they return to the field on Jan. 4th against Mammoth while the Varsity boys are also 0-5 when they also return to the field on Jan. 4th against Mammoth. The JV and Varsity girls as well as the Varsity boys basketball teams traveled to Kern Valley on Dec. 17th; (no score reported for the JV girls), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 41-19 and the Varsity boys (no score reported). The JV girls are 0-1 when they return on Jan. 7th against Rosamond, the Varsity girls are 8-0 when they return to the court at home against Mammoth on Jan. 4th and the Varsity boys are 0-8 when they return to the home court against Mammoth on Jan. 4th.
CALIF. CITY – The Ravens Varsity girls soccer team is 0-4 overall when they return on January 4th hosting Frazier Mountain; the Varsity boys soccer team traveled to Desert on Dec. 16th and won by a final score of 8-6; the Varsity boys are 2-5-1 overall when they return on January 4th also hosting Frazier Mountain. The Ravens Varsity girls basketball team hosted Desert on Dec. 17th (no score reported) and are 1-5 when they return to the court on Jan. 4th in Frazier Mountain; the JV boys also hosted Desert on Dec. 17th (no score reported) before playing on Dec. 18th in their final game of the regular season according to MaxPreps (no score reported); the JV boys ended their regular season 0-2 overall according to MaxPreps. The Varsity boys also hosted Desert on Dec. 17th and lost by a final score of 77-32 then played Templeton on Dec. 18th and lost again by a final score of 83-54; the Varsity boys are 2-10 overall when they return on Jan. 4th against Frazier Mountain.
DESERT – The Scorpions Varsity girls soccer team is 0-2 overall when they return to the field on Jan. 6th against Bishop Union while the Varsity boys soccer team took on Calif. City at home on Dec. 16th and lost by a final score of 8-6. The Varsity boys are 1-3 overall when they return to the field to take on Kern Valley on Jan. 4th. The Varsity girls basketball team took on Calif. City on Dec. 17th (no score reported) and are 1-4 overall when they return to the court to take on Kern Valley on Jan. 4th, the JV boys basketball team took on Calif. City on Dec. 17th (no score reported) which ended their regular season at 1-0 overall according to MaxPreps while the Varsity boys also took on Calif. City on Dec. 17th and won by a final score of 77-32; the Varsity boys are 6-2 overall when they return to the court on Jan. 4th against Kern Valley.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs Varsity girls soccer team played Desert Christian on Dec 14th (no score reported) then traveled to North to take on the Stars on Dec. 16th and lost by a final score of 5-1 while the Varsity boys soccer team played Desert Christian on Dec. 14th (no score reported) then played North on Dec. 16th and lost by a final score of 9-0; the Varsity girls are 1-7 overall and the Varsity boys are 1-7 overall when they return to the field on Jan. 14th in Lucerne Valley. The Varsity girls basketball team played Calif. City on Dec. 15th (no score reported) and are 0-0 when they return to take on Baker on Jan. 4th while the Varsity boys took on Arvin on Dec. 17th and won by a final score of 57-46; the Varsity boys are 3-1 overall when they return to the court on Jan. 13th at home against Trona.
ROSAMOND – The Runners Varsity girls soccer team took on Calif. City on Dec. 14th (no score reported) then the Varsity boys and girls traveled to Frazier Mountain on Dec. 16th; (no score reported for either game). The Varsity girls are 0-1 when they return to take on Bishop Union on Jan. 4th and the Varsity boys are 1-3 overall when they return to take on Bishop Union on Jan. 4th. The JV and Varsity girls basketball teams took on Calif. City on Dec. 14th; (no score reported for either game); the Varsity girls played Frazier Mountain on Dec. 17th and won by a final score of 79-21 which puts them at 5-3 overall when they played in a neutral tournament on Dec. 28th, Dec. 29th and Dec. 30th (tournament results in our next report) then return to the court on Jan. 4th against Bishop Union. The JV boys played Highland on Dec. 13th then took on Calif. City on Dec. 14th (no score reported for either game); the JV team ended their regular season at 1-4 overall according to MaxPreps. The Varsity boys played Frazier Mountain on Dec. 17th and won by a final score of 94-23; Runners #1 Sebastian Borrego was named Player of the Game; the Varsity boys are 8-0 overall when they played in a neutral tournament on Dec. 28th, Dec. 29th and Dec. 30th (results of tournament in our next report); then they return to the court on Jan. 4th at home against Bishop Union.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors JV girls soccer team hosted Wasco on Dec. 13th and won by a final score of 2-0 which puts them at 1-0 overall when they return to the field to take on Independence on Jan. 6th; the Varsity girls soccer team also hosted Wasco on Dec. 13th and won by a final score of 2-1 and are 8-3-2 overall when they travel to Ridgeview on Jan. 6th, the JV boys soccer team also hosted Wasco on Dec 13th and lost by a final score of 7-0 then played Burroughs on Dec. 15th and lost by Forfeit which puts the JV boys at 0-8 overall when they return to play Independence on Jan. 6th. The Varsity boys soccer team played Wasco on Dec. 13th and lost by a final score of 3-0 which puts them at 0-10 overall when they return to the field on Jan. 4th against Ridgeview. The JV girls basketball team played Wasco on Dec. 13th (no score reported) while the Varsity girls basketball team also played Wasco on Dec. 13th and won by a final score of 69-32; the JV girls are 3-0 overall when they return to the court on Jan. 4th against Ridgeview and the Varsity girls are 6-2 overall when they played in a neutral tournament on Dec. 28th, Dec. 29th and Dec. 30th (results of tournament in our next report). The JV boys basketball team played Wasco on Dec. 13th and lost by a final score of 46-20 while the Varsity boys also played Wasco on Dec 13th and won by a final score of 55-50; the JV boys are 5-4 overall when the return to the court to take on Ridgeview at home on Jan. 4th while the Varsity team is 4-5 overall when they return to the court to take on Ridgeview as well on Jan. 4th.
