EAST KERN – The Boron Ladycats Varsity Softball team came away once again with a win against their district rivals the Desert Scorpions by a score of 8-7 in a nail-biter game. The Ladycats played at home on April 19th and in spite of windy conditions, proved once again that they are the team to beat. Addison Tarrow came away with 1 run and 1 hit, Hailey Davis came away with 3 runs, 3 hits and 1 run batted in, Savanna Wilson came away with 1 hit, Caroline Jaurequi came away with 1 run and 1 hit, Kaili York came away with 2 runs, 2 hits and 1 run batted in and Tatum Wiggs came away with 1 run and 2 hits. The Ladycats hit the road to play Trinity Classic Academy in Valencia on April 22nd and won by a final score of 27-6, which put the ladies at 4-0 overall and 1st in the High Desert League when both teams play Mammoth at home on April 26th then travel to Rosamond to play on April 29th the Varsity Bobcat Baseball team lost their game against Tehachapi on April 20th by a final score of 16-4 which puts them at 0-3 overall and 2nd in the High Desert League when they face Mammoth on April 26th; scores in our next report.
The California City Raven Varsity Baseball/Softball and Mojave Mustangs Varsity Baseball/Softball teams are unfortunately sitting out this season and hopefully will be back in action next season.
The Desert Scorpions Varsity Softball team lost to Boron on April 19th by a score of 8-7 and are 0-1 overall and 2nd in the High Desert League. The Scorpions are scheduled to play Bishop Union at home on April 29th then travel to Rosamond to take on the Runners on May 7th; unfortunately, the Scorpions Varsity Baseball team is sitting out this season but hopefully will be back in action next season.
The Rosamond Roadrunners Varsity Baseball team traveled to Lancaster to take on Desert Christian on April 9th and came away with a loss. The final score was 11-2 Knights in 8 innings, they played Desert Christian again on April 15th and lost by a final score of 5-4 in 8 innings; the boys were 0-2 overall and 2nd in the High Desert League when they took on Garces Memorial on April 24th; the Runners Varsity Softball team also traveled to Lancaster to play Desert Christian on April 9th, where they won by a final score of 8-6; the Runners turned around and again, traveling to Paraclete on April 19th where they lost by a final score of 13-1 which put them at 1-1 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League when they played Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield on April 24th and lost by a final score of 14-2. The ladies are 1-2 overall and still 3rd in the High Desert League when the travel to Bishop Union for league play on April 26th then return to play in Boron on April 29th; scores in our next report.
The Tehachapi Warriors Varsity baseball team traveled to Taft to take on the Wildcats on April 9th and lost by a final score of 5-3 then traveled to McFarland on April 14th for neutral play where they won by a final score of 16-0; the Warriors played Boron at home on April 20th and won by a final score of 16-4 and lost to Garces Memorial on April 21st by a final score of 11-4. The Warriors baseball team is 2-2 overall and 2nd in the South Yosemite League. The Warriors Varsity Softball team traveled to Chavez in Delano on April 7th where they lost by a final score of 10-0 then returned home to play Taft on April 9th where they lost again by a final score of 16-2 in league play. The ladies then traveled to McFarland on April 14th for neutral play where they won the first game by a final score of 44-1 and the second game on April 16th against Delano by a final score of 36-2. The ladies traveled to Garces Memorial on April 21st and lost by a final score of 10-0; the ladies were 2-3 overall and 3rd in the South Yosemite League when they traveled to Kennedy in Delano on April 23rd for non-league play and won by a final score of 17-0 which puts them 3-3 overall and still 3rd in the South Yosemite League when they travel to Wasco on April 28th then travel to Chavez again on April 30th before returning home to play Taft again on May 5th; scores in our next report.
