EAST KERN – After nearly a year of not being able to play due to COVID-19, high school spring sports are finally back in action; COVID-19 protocols are still in place as far as social distancing, face masks and hand washing for spectators wishing to attend the outdoor games. The Varsity Baseball and Softball teams were back in action with Boron playing their season opener on March 26 in Vasquez. The Varsity Baseball team came home with their first lose of the season with Vasquez beating the Bobcats by a score of 18-5 while the Ladycats Softball team came home with their first win of the season against DC at the Big 8 Softball Complex by a score of 15-0.
The Bobcats and Ladycats played their first home game of the season against the Hesperia Christian Patriots on March 29 in spite of windy conditions and both teams were ready to hit the home field. The Varsity Bobcats lost by a score of 12-0 while the Varsity Ladycats won by a score of 19-0. Ladycats Addison Tarrow came away with 2 runs, 2 hits and 2 runs batted in; Hailee Davis came away with 3 runs, 3 hits and 1 run batted in; Savannah Wilson came away with 1 hit and 2 runs batted in; Gracynn Hiegle came away with 2 hits, 3 runs and 1 run batted in and Tatum Wiggs came away with 4 runs, 2 hits and 1 run batted in; Hailee Davis and Kaili York were the only home runs for the Ladycats. The Bobcat Varsity boys played Rim of the World on March 31st then both teams travel to Desert to take on the Scorpions on April 19.
The California City Ravens Varsity Baseball and Softball are set to play their season opener on April 5 against Antelope Valley and play Desert Christian on April 9 according to MaxPreps.
According to MaxPreps, the Desert Scorpions Varsity Softball team held their season opener on March 23 against Antelope Valley, no scores reported for this game; the Scorpions will play a league match up against the Ladycats in Boron on April 19. The Scorpion Varsity Baseball team also held their season opener on March 23 against Antelope Valley; no score reported and will also play in Boron on April 19.
The Rosamond Roadrunners Varsity Baseball team will hold their season opener against Frazier Mountain in league play on April 22 for their first home game of the season then play Boron for yet another league match up against the Bobcats on April 29 the Runners Varsity Softball team is set to play their season opener on April 9 against Desert Christian in non league play the travel to Paraclete for another non league match up on April 19 according to MaxPreps; scores from all the games in our next report.
