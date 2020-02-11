By Patti Orr
The California City Ravens traveled to Kern Valley to play league soccer Jan. 7; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 2-0 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 2-1; the Ravens then hosted the Bobcats Jan. 9 and beat the Varsity girls by a final score of 11-0, next up was when the Ravens traveled to Rosamond Jan. 14; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 6-1 while the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 4-0. The Ravens then hosted the Scorpions Jan. 16; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 3-0 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 4-0; on Jan. 21, the Ravens hosted Frazier Mountain and the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 10-0, the Varsity boys game ended in a tie at 1-1; Jan. 23 saw the Ravens travel to Mojave to play the Mustangs and the Varsity girls took home a win by a final score of 6-0 while the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 2-0; the next day, the Ravens Varsity boys hosted the Mustangs and ended the game in a tie at 1-1. On Jan. 28, the Ravens were at home against Bishop Union; the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 7-0; both teams played at home against Kern Valley Jan. 30; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 3-2 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 5-3. The Ravens were scheduled to travel to Boron Feb. 4 then return home for Senior Night against Rosamond Feb. 6.
The Raven basketball teams have been keeping busy since returning from Winter Break; here’s the scores from the games; on Jan. 8 the Ravens JV boys hosted Firebaugh and lost by a final score of 52-51 then on Jan. 10, the Ravens hosted Bishop Union, the JV boys won by a final score of 44-43, the JV girls lost by a final score of 48-13, Varsity girls lost by a final score of 55-35 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 74-66, the Ravens then hosted Kern Valley Jan. 14; the JV boys won by a final score of 31-27, Varsity girls lost by a final score the 60-30 and Varsity boys won by a final score of 77-47. The teams then traveled to Boron to play the Bobcats Jan. 17; JV girls won by a final score of 39-29, JV boys won by a final score of 41-31, Varsity girls lost by a final score of 34-20 and Varsity boys won by a final score of 66-57. The Varsity boys then played Xavier Prep Jan. 18 and lost by a final score of 82-59 then the teams traveled to Rosamond to play the Runners Jan. 21; JV boys lost by a final score of 71-51, JV girls lost by a final score of 36-29, Varsity girls lost by a final score of 58-19 and Varsity boys won by a final score of 70-51. On Jan. 23, the Ravens traveled to Adelanto for non league play; the JV boys lost by a final score of 70-40, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 41-30 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 68-51; the Scorpions were the Ravens next game Jan. 24; JV boys won by a final score of 52-46 in overtime, Varsity girls won by a final score of 60-16 and Varsity boys won by a final score of 73-52. On Jan. 28, the teams traveled to Frazier Mountain for league play, JV boys won by a final score of 67-13, Varsity girls won by a final score of 43-26 and Varsity boys won by a final score of 98-47; the Varsity girls faced Frazier Mountain at home Jan. 29 and won by a final score of 44-22. The Ravens hosted Frazier Mountain in league play Jan. 30; the JV boys won by a final score of 71-37 and Varsity boys won by a final score of 93-37. The Ravens were scheduled to travel to Bishop Union Feb. 4 and Kern Valley Feb. 7 before returning home to play Boron Feb. 11 and Rosamond on Senior Night, which is Feb. 13; scores and standings from all the Raven games in our next report.
