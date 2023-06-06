The High Desert League announced its 2023 All League Teams for softball; Boron, Calif. City, Desert and Rosamond players were named to the All League Teams for the High Desert League. The following is the communities, players and which team they qualified for.
BORON - It's no surprise that a Boron player received a covenant award for the second year in a row; Bobcats pitcher Hailey Davis was named Pitcher of the Year. 1st Team All league went to Leannie Lopez, Kaili York and Bella Job; 2nd Team All League went to Carolina Jaurequi; All Academic Team went to Bella Job and Honorable Mention went to Jordan Rice.
CALIF. CITY - Natalia Hernandez was named Player of the Year; 1st Team All League went to Lorina Rodarte and Cheyenne Roth; 2nd Team All League went to Cia Jones and Makayla Haggins, All Academic went to Makayla Haggins and Honorable Mention went to Natasha Aguirre.
DESERT - 1st Team All League went to Eden Hewes, All Academic went to Isabelle Rodriguez and Honorable Mention went to Haylie Ruiz Jr..
ROSAMOND - 1st Team All League went to Alexy Finch and Reese Ullrich; 2nd Team All League went to Madison Moore and Amber Conway, All Academic went to Alexy Finch and Honorable Mention went to Amber Hufford.
The Mojave Desert News Sports Desk wants to congratulate these players for making the High Desert League 2023 All Leagues teams and wishes all of you success in the future.
Congratulations Girls!!!!!
