EAST KERN COUNTY - Welcome to the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk; we have all the latest scores and upcoming games on tap for the area now that winter break is over and area schools are back in session so let's get to it.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats basketball teams traveled to Frazier Mountain on Jan. 11th; then headed to high country to take on Bishop Union on Jan. 14th. The 'Cats take on Calif. City on Jan. 18th before returning home to play Desert on Jan. 21st: scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens Varsity girls and boys traveled to Frazier Mountain on Jan. 4th; the girls won by a final score of 34-14 and the boys won by a final score of 78-49; Ravens #11 Maurice Watlington was named Player of the Game. The Ravens Varsity girls traveled to Rosamond on Jan. 10th then both Varsity teams hosted Bishop Union on Jan. 11th then traveled to Kern Valley on Jan. 14th before hosting Boron on Jan. 18th: scores in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions Varsity girls and boys traveled to Kern Valley on Jan. 4th where the girls came home with a loss by a final score of 44-31 and the boys came home with a win by a final score of 60-36, both teams took on Bishop Union on Jan. 7th; the girls (no score reported at this time) and the boys won by a final score of 74-62 then the Varsity boys hosted Mammoth on Jan. 11th while the girls took a break before taking on Rosamond on Jan. 14th; both teams then host Frazier Mountain on Jan. 18th: scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs Varsity girls have had a rough start to the season due to COVID protocols and the girls began their season with a game against Immanuel Christian on Jan. 11th then hosted Trona on Jan. 13th and Lone Pine on Jan. 18th. The Varsity boys also took on Immanuel Christian on Jan. 11th then hosted Trona on Jan. 13th before taking on Lee Vining at home on Jan. 22nd: scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the JV and Varsity teams hosted Bishop Union on Jan. 4th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 56-36; Roadrunners #1 Sebastian Borrego was named Player of the Game. The Roadrunners Varsity girls took on Calif. City on Jan. 10th then the teams traveled to Kern Valley on Jan. 11th. The teams then hosted Desert on Jan. 14th, then traveled to Mammoth on Jan. 18th: scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Warriors JV boys played Ridgeview on Jan. 4th and lost by a final score of 45-38; the Varsity boys also lost by a final score of 56-52. The Warriors took on Garces Memorial on Jan. 14th at home then traveled to Bakersfield Christian on Jan. 18th: scores in our next report.
