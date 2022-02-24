Well hello again sports fans, the high school playoff games in the race for the CIF Championship have begun; Desert, Mojave, Rosamond, Boron and Tehachapi all faced opponents in the first round of the playoffs for Varsity boys and girls Soccer and Basketball and we have the scores from the first round of the playoffs. Let's find out which teams advanced to the quarter finals round.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats hosted the Redwood Rangers out of Visalia on Feb. 16th in the first round of the Varsity girls basketball Division IV CIF Championship playoff games; the Bobcats came out ready to win but unfortunately lost by a final score of 46-35 which knocked the Bobcats out of competition. The Bobcats have been on fire all during their regular season and into the post-season games. Congratulations to the Bobcats for winning the 2022 High Desert League Championship and for a well-played regular and post season; we will see most of you next year.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions hosted the Mojave Mustangs on Feb. 15th in the first round of the Varsity boys basketball Division IV CIF Championship playoff games; the Scorpions came out on top, winning the first round by a final score of 58-42 against the Mustangs and advancing to the quarter-finals where they met the Sierra Chieftains on Feb. 17th; the Scorpions lost by a final score of 67-39 which took them out of the race for the Championship. Congratulations to the Scorpions for a well-played post season.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs Varsity boys basketball team traveled to Desert on Feb. 15th to face the Scorpions in the first round of the Division IV CIF Championship playoff games. The Mustangs put up a hard fight but unfortunately lost out to the Scorpions by a final score of 58-42 which knocked them out of the race for the championship. The Mustangs had a rough start to the regular season with COVID protocols and re-scheduled several regular season games before winning their Division and advancing to the first round. Congratulations to the Mustangs for a well-fought season; we hope to see you all next year.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners took on the Chavez Titans on Feb. 15th in the first round of the Varsity boys basketball CIF Division IV CIF Championship playoff games and came out on top; winning by a final score of 87-65 (Roadrunners #40 Moses Wright was named Player of the Game) which took them to the quarter-finals round against the Kerman Lions on Feb. 17th where the won again by a final score of 71-53, the Roadrunners advanced to the semi-final round against Monache on Feb. 22nd. The Varsity boys soccer team traveled to Monache to face off against the Marauders on Feb. 16th in the first round of the Div. V CIF Championship playoff games and came home with a loss by a final score of 1-0 which knocked them out of competition; the Varsity girls basketball team hosted the Farmville Aztecs on Feb. 16th in the first round of the Div V CIF Championship playoff games and came out winning by a final score of 46-33; the girls then took on the Immanuel Eagles on Feb. 18th in the quarter-finals of the playoffs and came away with a loss by a final score of 40-38 which took the girls out of the semi-final seed. Congratulations to the Varsity girls basketball team and the boys Varsity soccer team for a well-played post season.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, Varsity girls soccer team took on the Riverdale Cowboys on Feb. 15th in the first round of the Varsity girls Soccer Div. V CIF Championship playoff games; the Warriors came out ahead, winning by a final score of 7-0 which took them to the quarterfinals against Bishop Union on Feb. 17th. where the Warriors lost by a final score of 7-2 and ended their bid for the Championship. Congratulations to the Warriors for a well-played post-season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.