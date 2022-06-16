The High Desert League has just named its 2022 Softball All League Teams for 2022; four teams from East Kern County have players that were chosen for this honor and each named player was presented with a 2022 High Desert All League Team plague; two Boron players were named Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year for 2022. The following is a list of East Kern area teams and their players who made the 2022 All-League Team.
BORON – Kaili York was named Player of the Year and Hailey Davis was named Pitcher of the Year; 1st Team honors went to Tatum Wiggs and Addison Tarrow; 2nd Team honors went to Jordan Davis; All Academic honors went to Addison Tarrow and Honorable Mention went to Carolina Jaurequi.
CALIF. CITY – 1st Team honors went to Loressa Rodarte and Natalia Hernandez; 2nd Team honors went to Imani Pugh-Tyler and Nadia Meza; All Academic honors went to Loressa Rodarte and Honorable Mention went to Candelaria Vera.
DESERT – 1st Team honors went to Eden Hewes; 2nd Team honors went to Gianna Schnuelle; All Academic honors went to Eden Hewes and Honorable Mention went to Addison Crawford.
ROSAMOND – 1st Team honors went to Madison Moore and Alexy Finch; 2nd Team honors went to Amber Conway and Sarah Balitmore; All Academic honors went to Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and Honorable Mention went to Sophia Gonzalez.
The Mojave Desert News Sports Desk would like to thank the East Kern area high school teams for allowing us to show-case your seasons and to congratulate all the teams for a very well-played regular and post season; we would also like to congratulate all the players who made the All-League Teams for 2022. Good Luck and Best Wishes in your futures.
