In light of the National Emergency declared by President Donald Trump March 13 due to the Coronavirus Global Pandemic, all sports, concerts, non essential travel and field trips in the MJUSD area have been cancelled or suspended through the end of March or until further notice according to a letter dated March 12 from Muroc Joint Unified School District Superintendent Kevin Cordes, however, here are the latest baseball/softball standings from Boron, California City, Desert, Mojave and Rosamond as of March 13:
BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity girls softball team is ranked No. 3 in the High Desert standings and No. 5 in the Central Section Division 6 standings with 4-2 overall, 0-0 in league play, 3-0 in non league play, 1-0 at home, 2-2 away and 1-0 in neutral play; the Bobcat Varsity baseball team is ranked No. 4 in the High Desert standings with 4-3 overall, 0-0 in league play, 1-3 in non league play, 4-1 at home, 0-2 away and 0-0 in neutral play. The Bobcats were scheduled to play Mammoth March 17 and Rosamond on March 20 at home.
CALIFORNIA CITY – The Ravens Varsity girls softball team is ranked No. 7 in the High Desert standings and No. 16 in the Central Section Division 6 standings with 2-6 overall, 0-0 in league play, 2-6 in non league play, 1-4 at home, 1-2 away and 0-0 in neutral play while the Varsity boys baseball team is ranked No. 1 in the High Desert standings and No. 17 in the Central Section Division 6 standings with 1-5 overall, 1-0 in league play, 0-5 in non league play, 1-4 at home, 0-1 away and 0-0 in neutral play; the Ravens were scheduled to take on Frazier Mountain March 17 at home.
DESERT – The Scorpions Varsity girls softball team is ranked No. 2 in the High Desert standings and No. 5 in the Central Section Division 5 standings with 7-2 overall, 0-0 in league play, 4-1 in non league play, 0-0 at home, 4-1 away and 3-1 in neutral play while the Varsity boys baseball team is ranked No. 2 in the High Desert standings and No. 16 in the Central Section Division 5 standings with 0-4 overall, 0-1 in league play, 0-2 in non league play, 0-0 at home, 0-3 away and 0-1 in neutral play. The Scorpions were scheduled to take on Kern Valley March 17 then travel to Bishop Union March 20.
MOJAVE – The Mustang Varsity girls softball team is ranked No. 4 in the Hi Lo standings while the Varsity boys baseball team is ranked No. 6 in the Hi Lo standings.
ROSAMOND – The Runners Varsity girls softball team is ranked No. 6 in the High Desert standings and No. 13 in the Central Section Division 5 standings with 1-2 overall, 0-0 in league play, 1-1 in non league play, 1-1 at home, 0-0 away and 0-1 in neutral play while the Varsity boys baseball team is ranked No. 7 in the High Desert standings and No. 15 in the Central Section Division 5 standings with 1-4 overall, 0-0 in league play, 1-0 in non league play, 1-2 at home, 0-2 away and 0-0 in neutral play. The Runners were scheduled to take on Bishop Union at home March 17 then travel to Boron March 20.
