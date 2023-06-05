SAN FERNANDO – The 2023 CIF Division 5 Champion Boron Bobcats headed to the first round of the Southern Calif. Regional Division 4 playoffs after beating Dos Palos in the CIF Championship game on May 27th.
The Bobcats faced off with the San Fernando Tigers on May 30th in the first round and came out on top again by a final score of 2-1 in 7 innings; the win took the Bobcats to the semifinal round against the Holtville Vikings on June 1st where they lost by a final score of 6-1 in 6 1/2 innings while the #1 Santa Paula Cardinals had a BYE week then took on #5 Imperial Tigers on June 1st for a spot in the regional finals championship game. Santa Paula and Holtville go head to head in the Regional Championship game on Saturday, June 3rd in Santa Paula; the game is scheduled to begin at approximately 4pm.
According to a Facebook post by Deric English, “Victories in their CIF Central Section Championship included a 3-1 win over Washington Union (a school of close to 1,252 students), a 6-1 win over Dos Palos (a school of close to 650 student) and today’s victory over San Fernando (a school of about 2,051 students); looking at the Holtville (approximately 538 students) and the Bobcats (a school of about 170 students 9th-12th grade), I joked with someone that it’s about time we played someone three times the size of our school and now hold the school record for single season wins". The Bobcats are back to back High Desert League Champions, CIF Central Section Division 5 Champions and Calif. State Semifinalists; the last time the Bobcats made it to the regional playoffs was back in 2000 where they lost in the first round.
The back to back High Desert League Champion Boron Bobcats are the only softball team in the High Desert League and East Kern County to make it to the Calif. State Regional playoffs this season.
The Mojave Desert News Sports Desk wants to congratulate the Bobcats for their 2023 CIF Central Section Division 4 Championship, back to back High Desert League Championships and for making the SoCal Regional Division 4 semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.