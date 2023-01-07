Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, Winter break is over and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps. So, without further ado, here's the latest on high school basketball.
BORON - the Bobcats Varsity teams hit the court against the Scorpions on Dec. 13th; the JV girls lost by a final score of 26-23, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 50-36 (12-12, 12-14, 16-5 and 10-5, Scorpions #10 Destiny Hart was named Player of the Game), the JV boys lost by a final score of 63-16 (24-4, 13-11, 23-5 and 5-33) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 68-19 (34-0, 6-7, 17-9 and 11-3). The teams then took on Kern Valley on Dec. 16th; the JV boys lost by a final score of 45-36, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 55-45 (15-9, 7-11, 18-11 and 15-14), the JV boys lost by a final score of 45-36 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 59-24 (Kern Valley #32 Derrick Hinkey was named Player of the Game). The Varsity girls and JV/Varsity boys then took on Mammoth on Dec. 20th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 46-10 (2-22, 2-2, 2-10 and 4-12), the JV boys lost by a final score of 43-35 (13-9, 6-5, 10-13 and 14-8) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 63-50 (13-7, 11-12, 22-17 and 17-14). The Bobcats then played Rosamond on Dec. 22nd, the JV girls lost by a final score of 22-8, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 52-28, the JV boys lost by a final score of 50-11 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 71-30 (3-28, 8-11, 13-18 and 6-14, Rosamond #10 Fabian Robles was named Player of the Game). The Varsity teams take on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 10th then the Varsity girls and JV/Varsity boys take on Vasquez on Jan. 11th before the Varsity girls and JV/Varsity boys take on Bishop Union on Jan. 13th and Calif. City on Jan. 17th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity girls played South in a neutral tournament on Dec. 8th (updated scoring) and lost by a final score of 51-43 and Kern Valley on Dec. 10th and lost again by a final score of 38-10 (0-0, 4-20, 0-0 and 6-18) while the Varsity boys played Shafter on Dec. 9th and lost by a final score of 78-22 and Foothill on Dec. 10th (won by a final score of 48-33) before all the teams hosted Rosamond on Dec. 13th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 62-12 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 100-71 (Rosamond #5 Aaron Blake was named Player of the Game) then headed to Desert on Dec. 16th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 58-18 (18-7, 15-2, 21-5 and 4-4, Desert #10 Destiny Hart was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 69-27 (4-16, 14-17, 3-29 and 6-7) then the teams hosted Frazier Mountain on Dec. 20th. The Ravens then took on Mammoth on Dec. 21st, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 55-2 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 63-30 (1-17, 10-15, 13-21 and 6-10). The Varsity girls then played Summit Charter Collegiate Academy in a neutral tournament on Dec. 28th (lost by a final score of 42-26); the Varsity boys took on Antelope Valley on Jan. 5th then both teams headed to Bishop Union on Jan. 10th before taking on Kern Valley on Jan. 13th and Boron on Jan. 17th; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions JV Varsity teams took on Boron on Dec. 13th; the JV girls won by a final score of 26-23, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 50-36 (12-12, 12-14, 16-5 and 10-5, #10 Destiny Hart was named Player of the Game), the JV boys won by a final score of 63-16 (24-4, 13-4, 23-5 and 3-3) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 68-19 (34-0, 6-7, 17-9 and 11-3). The teams then hit the court against Calif. City on Dec. 16th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 58-18 (18-7, 15-2, 21-5 and 4-4, #10 Destiny Hart was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 69-27 (4-16, 14-17, 3-29 and 6-7) the Varsity boys took on Santa Clara on Dec. 17th and won by a final score of 41-36 (10-5, 4-14, 17-7 and 10-10). The Varsity girls and boys took on Bishop Union of Dec. 23rd; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 47-45 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 51-42 (7-16, 12-5, 7-10 and 16-20). The Scorpions Varsity girls and JV/Varsity boys hosted Mammoth on Jan. 10th; the teams then take on Rosamond on Jan. 13th and Frazier Mountain on Jan. 17th, the JV and Varsity boys take on Kern Valley on Jan. 19th then the JV and Varsity teams take on Boron on Jan. 20th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs Varsity boys played North on Dec 12th and lost by a final score of 86-40 while the Varsity girls took on Baker on Dec. 18th (no score reported at this time) then both teams hosted Big Pine on Jan. 5th and Immanuel Christian on Jan. 10th, the girls take on Trona on Jan. 12th, Big Pine on Jan. 13th and Baker again on Jan. 18th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners JV/Varsity girls and Varsity boys teams took on Delano on Dec. 9th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 46-8 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 45-40 (6-16, 14-10, 16-8 and 9-6; Runners #5 Aaron Blake and Delano player Elijah Torres were named Players of the Game). The Roadrunners traveled to Calif. City on Dec. 13th; the JV boys won by a final score of 48-42, Varsity girls won by a final score of 62-12, the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 100-71 (29-14, 21-11, 27-16 and 23-30, #5 Aaron Blake was named Player of the Game). The teams then played Paraclete on Dec. 15th; the JV girls lost by a final score of 36-26, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 38-28 (#20 Jamiee Dietz was named Player of the Game), the JV boys lost by a final score of 66-50 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 71-38(20-11, 18-6, 18-6 and 15-15). The teams then hit the road to Frazier Mountain on Dec. 16th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 70-17 (#25 Amber Jordan was named Player of the Game), and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 87-51 (21-11, 15-13, 21-15 and 30-12, #20 Justin Williams was named Player of the Game). The Roadrunners then hosted Mammoth on Dec. 20th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 46-10 (2-22, 2-2, 2-10 and 4-12) and the Varsity boys played Bishop Union and won by a final score of 61-59 (12-21, 9-6, 14-16 and 24-18, #1 Malique Thrower was named Player of the Game). The Roadruner then headed to Boron on Dec. 22nd, the JV girls won by a final score of 22-8, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 52-8, the JV boys won by a final score of 50-11 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 71-30 (28-3, 11-8, 18-13 and 14-6, #10 Fabian Robles was named Player of the Game). The Roadrunners JV/Varsity girls take on Kern Valley on Jan. 10th, the Varsity boys take on Vasquez on Jan. 6th, JV/Varsity boys take on Eastside on Jan. 7th then the JV/Varsity girls and Varsity boys take on Desert on Jan. 13th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors Varsity boys took on Bakerfield on Dec. 7th (updated scoring) and won by a final score of 51-34 and the Varsity girls took on Independence on Dec. 8th and won by a final score of 60-28 (8-24, 6-16, 5-15 and 9-5) before the Varsity teams took on Burroughs on Dec. 13th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 75-47 (13-8, 10-22, 9-26 and 15-19) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 75-54. The Warriors then took on Foothill on Dec. 15th; the JV girls (final game of the season) won by a final score of 40-13 (#11 Jaelyn Dock was named Player of the Game), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 71-26 (7-23, 10-18, 5-20 and 4-10) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 84-44; the Varsity boys then hit the court against Chavez on Dec. 28th and lost by a final score of 66-62 then took on South on Dec. 29th and won by a final score of 55-54 while the Varsity girls took on Bakersfield on Dec. 28th and won by a final score of 51-35 then hit the court against Bakersfield Christian and won by a final score of 50-46. The Varsity boys took on Palmdale on Jan. 3rd then hit the court against Garces Memorial on Jan. 5th before both Varsity teams traveled to South on Jan. 11th. The JV girls ended their regular season at 7-3 overall and the JV boys played their final game of the regular season on Jan. 3rd; scores in our next report.
