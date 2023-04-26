Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're in week 10 of regular season play and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats took on Calif. City on April 18th and lost by a final score of 7-3 in 7 innings then traveled to Desert on April 21st (no score reported at this time), hit the field against Kern Valley on April 25th then traveled to Mammoth on April 28th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens hit the field against Boron on April 18th and won by a final score of 7-3 in 7 innings, then traveled to Rosamond on April 21st and lost by a final score of 14-13 in 7 innings; they then hosted Desert on April 25th then take on Frazier Mountain on April 28; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions headed to Frazier Mountain on April 18th (no score reported at this time), hosted Rosamond on April 20th and lost by a final score of 26-0, hosted Boron on April 21st (no score reported at this time), hosted Kern Valley on April 28th then travel to Mammoth on May 5th before hosting Frazier Mountain on May 11th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs hosted Immanuel Christian on April 18th and won again by a final score of 26-6, traveled to Lone Pine on April 21st and lost by a final score of 7-2, hit the field against Baker Valley on April 25th, took on Immanuel Christian again on April 28th and Lee Vining in a double-header on April 29th then host Lone Pine on May 5th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners traveled to Desert on April 20th (Varsity only) and won by a final score of 26-0, hosted Calif. City on April 21st (Varsity only) and won again by a final score of 14-13 in n7 innings, took on Frazier Mountain on April 25th (Varsity only); then both teams took on Bishop Union on April 28th and hosted Boron on May 2nd; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the JV/Varsity teams hit the field against East Bakersfield on April 18th; the JV team won by a final score of 11-5 in 5 1/2 innings and the Varsity team won by a final score of 5-3 in 7 innings and April 20th; the JV team won by a final score of 11-5 in 6 innings and the Varsity team won by a final score of 7-1 then hosted North on April 25th, played North again on April 27th before taking on West on May 2nd and May 4th; scores in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.