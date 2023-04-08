Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's week 7 of the regular season (a lot of rained out games this season so far) and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity team took on Desert on March 21st (canceled; field to wet to play), Legacy Christian Academy on March 23rd and won in a shut-out game by a final score of 16-0, Kern Valley on March 24th and won again by a final score of 17-0 in 5 innings then hit the field against Mammoth on March 28th (no score reported at this time) and Rosamond on March 31st Boron shut out Rosamond by a final score of 10-0 in 6 innings. The Bobcats took on Bishop Union on April 4th then host Desert on April 5th and Frazier Mountain on April 11th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity team took on Rosamond on March 23rd and lost by a final score of 26-24 in 7 innings, Desert on March 24th and won by a final score of 29-2 in 5 innings, Frazier Mountain on March 28th and won by Forefeit and Mammoth on March 31st Ravens won by a final score of 19-1 in 4 1/2 innings. The girls took on Lone Pine on April 4th then traveled to Immanuel Christian on April 6th before hosting Bishop Union on April 11th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity team took on Boron on March 21st (canceled; field to wet to play), Calif. City on March 24th and lost by a final score of 29-2 in 5 innings, Kern Valley on March 28th and lost again by a final score of 23-6 in 4 1/2 innings and Bishop Union on March 31st (no score reported at this time). The girls hit the field against Mammoth on April 7th at home then host Rosamond on April 14th before traveling to Frazier Mountain on April 18th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs took a break before returning against Trona on April 4th and Immanuel Christian on April 18th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity team took on Calif. City on March 23rd and won by a final score of 26-24 in 7 innings, Bishop Union on March 28th and lost by a final score of 16-15 in 7 innings then traveled to Bobcat country on March 31st and lost by a final score of 10-0 in 6 innings. The girls host Kern Valley on April 11th, Desert on April 19th, Calif. City on April 21st and Frazier Mountain on April 25th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors Varsity team took on South on March 16th (updated scoring) and won by a final score of 20-6, Liberty on March 17th (updated scoring) and lost by a final score of 8-0 then took on North on March 23rd (no score reported at this time) and hosted West on March 28th where they won by a final score of 24-2 in 4 innings. The Warriors took on Arvin on March 30th (no score reported at this time),South on April 11th and 13th then North on April 25th; scores in our next report.
