Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're at the end of regular season play and bringing you all the latest scores and final games on tap according to MaxPreps. Who's going to the playoffs? Who will become CIF Champions in the High Desert; stay tuned for the playoffs advancements coming soon.
BORON - the Bobcats hosted Bishop Union on Feb. 7th (Senior Night); the Varsity girls won by a final score of 44-42, the JV boys lost by a final score of 52-26 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 75-39. The Bobcats then took on Calif. City on Feb.9th in their final games of the regular season; the JV/Varsity girls (no scores reported at this time) and the JV/Varsity boys (no scores reported at this time). The Varsity girls finished their regular season at 10-8 overall and 5th in the High Desert League, the JV boys finished their regular season at 0-13 overall and the Varsity boys finished theire regular season at 0-19 overall and 8th in the High Desert League. We want to recognize the seniors and they are: Girls - #3 Kaili York and #21 Kaleigh Howard; Boys - Aiden Day, Dennis Mebane, Miguel Garcia and Milloy Martz. Congratulations to the seniors and the rest of the teams for a well-played regular season.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens took on Kern Valley on Feb. 7th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 58-28 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 68-61 (Andrew Larreta was named Player of the Game). The Ravens then hosted Boron (Senior Night) on Feb. 9th; the Varsity girls (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys (no score reported at this time). The Varsity girls ended their regular season at 6-14 overall and 6th in the High Desert League while the Varsity boys ended their regular season at8-19 overall and 5th in the High Desert League. We want to recognize the seniors and they are: Girls - Xyliana Contreras, Ny'Ja Jarmon, Paris Jackson, Daleaja Youngblood, Monyae Smith and Precious Price; Boys - Deionne Shannon, Chris Favela, Chrisopher Handford, Nathaniel Baker and DeTroy Robinson; congratulations to the seniors and the rest of the teams for a well-played regular season.
DESERT - the Scorpions hit the court against Rosamond on Feb. 7th; the JV girls lost by a final score of 46-25, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 53-46 (Kalista Williams was named Player of the Game), the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys (no score reported at this time) before taking on Frazier Mountain on Feb. 9th (Senior Night); the Varsity girls and JV boys (no scores reported at this time) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 2-0. The JV girls ended their regular season at 2-5 overall, the Varsity girls ended their regular season at 7-7 overall and 4th in the High Desert League, the JV boys ended their regular season at 4-5 overall and the Varsity boys ended their regular season at 16-6 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League. We want to recognize the seniors and they are: Girls - no seniors; Boys - #2 Derek Pangiliman, #3, Elijah Akande, #4 Alex Warfield, #5 Trent Burton, #11 Isaiah Anderson and #33 Kayden Conner; congratulations to the seniors and the rest of the teams for a well-played regular season.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs took on Lone Pine on Feb. 7th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 42-2, the Varsity boys played Big Pine on Feb. 6th and won by a final score of 54-35. The Mustangs then took on Immanuel Christian on Feb. 8th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 39-14 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 64-54. The Mustangs then took on Lone Pine on Feb. 9th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 55-4 and the Varsity boys by a final score of 55-37. The Varsity girls finished their regular season at 0-9 overall and 5th in the Hi-Lo League while the Varsity boys ended their regular season at 12-10 overall and 2nd in the Hi-Lo League. We want to recognize the seniors and they are: Girls - unfortunately, we don't have the players and the Boys - # 2 Titan Louden and #13 Louden Stephon; congratulations to the seniors and the rest of the teams for a well-played regular season.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners took on Desert at home on Feb. 7th (Senior Night); the JV girls won by a final score of 46-25, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 53-46 (Amber Jordan was named Player of the Game), the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boyswon by a final score of 52-42 (Andrew Arrendondo was named Player of the Game) and Mammoth on Feb. 9th; the Varsity girls won again by a final score of 52-19 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 60-57. The JV girls ended their regular season at 5-5 overall, the Varsity girls ended their regular season at21-7 overall and 1st in the High Desert League, the JV boys ended their regular season at 11-6 overall and the Varsity boys ended their regular season at 21-6 overall and 1st in the High Desert League. We want to recognize the seniors and they are: Girls - #25 Amber Jordan; Boys - #5 Aaron Blake, #10 Nick Moncibias and #25 Logan Brandt; congratulations to the seniors and the rest of the teams for a well-played regular season.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors took on West on Feb. 8th; the JV girls won by a final score of 55-5 (Jaelyn Dock was named Player of the Game), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 68-32 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 59-45 then hosted Arvin on Feb. 10th (Senior Night); the Varsity girls (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 81-54. The Varsity girls ended the regular season at 22-1 overall and 1st in the South Yosemite League while the Varsity boys ended the regular season at7-18 overall and 5th in the South Yosemite League. We want to recognize the seniors and they are: Girls - #4 Trista Diefenderfer, #11 Addison Grenz, #13 Annie Loken, #20 Michelle Orellana, #30 Laura Lamonte and #34 Emily Valdez; Boys - #3 Evan Anderson, #5 Cameron VanOstrand, #14 Corey Perkins, #15 Iven Sandholdt, #22 Ben Mayorga, #24 Trutle Thomson and #25 Ryan Mitchell; congratulations to the seniors and the rest of the teams for a well-played regular season.
