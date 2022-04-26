Hello there again sports fans, East Kern area high school spring sports are now in their tenth week of action and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap for the regular season from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats took on Calif. City on April 19th; the girls won by a final score of 14-2 in 5 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 13-4 in 7 innings. The Bobcats then returned home to play Desert on April 22nd; the girls came away with a shut out win by a final score of 14-0 in 4 1/2 innings and the boys (no score reported at this time); The Bobcats take on Kern Valley on April 26th then Mammoth on April 29th: scores for the games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity teams hosted Boron on April 19th; the girls lost by a final score of 14-2 in 5 innings and the boys won by a final score of 13-4 in 7 innings; the Ravens then took on Rosamond on April 22nd; the girls won by a final score of 11-6 in 6 1/2 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 6-1 in 7 innings. The Ravens take on Desert on April 26th then host Frazier Mountain on April 29th: scores for the games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions hosted Frazier Mountain on April 19th; the girls won by a final score of 23-13 in 5 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 14-12 in 8 innings. The Scorpions then traveled to Boron on April 22nd; the girls came home with a shut out loss by a final score of 14-0 in 4 1/2 innings and the boys (no score reported at this time). The Scorpions take on Calif. City on April 26th then head to Kern Valley on April 29th: scores for the games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs the girls were scheduled to take on Immanuel Christian on April 19th; the game was moved to April 28th; both teams then played Calif. City on April 13th; the girls lost by a final score of 18-5 in 5 innings and the boys suffered a shut out loss by a final score of 18-0 in 5 innings. The Mustangs hosted Lone Pine on April 15th and won by a final score of 9-4. The boys hosted Varsity Opponents on April 21st and 26th (no score reported for either game at this time) then, the girls take on Immanuel Christian on April 28th and the boys take on Baker on April 29th: scores for the games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners Varsity teams took on Calif. City on April 22nd; the girls lost by a final score of 11-6 in 6 1/2 innings and the boys won by a final score of 6-1 in 7 innings. The Roadrunners take on Frazier Mountain on April 26th then host Bishop Union on April 29th: scores for the games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the JV girls took on Independence on April 20th and lost by a final score of 15-3 then played on April 22nd (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls also took on Independence on April 20th and 22nd (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys played Sanger on April 12th and lost by a final score of 7-1; the boys then took on Independence on April 20th and lost by a final score of 4-1 in 6 1/2 innings then again on April 22nd (no score reported at this time). The Warriors teams take on Bakersfield Christian on April 27th and 29th; scores for the games in our next report.
