Hello all you sports fans out there in Eastern Kern County, we're getting close to having the 2022-23 CIF Championship playoffs begin. We just happen to have all the scores and final regular season standings according to MaxPreps so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats JV and Varsity teams headed to Bishop Union for the final game of the regular season on Oct. 28th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team came home with a loss by a final score of 37-6; the Bobcats (2nd Place in the High Desert League) advance to the first round of the 2022 CIF Central Section Division playoffs bracket and we'll know more in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens battled it out against Rosamond on Oct. 28th for their final game of the regular season; the Varsity team came home with a upsetting loss by a final score of 14-13; the Varsity Ravens ended their regular season of play at 1-8 overall and 5th in the High Desert League. Congratulations to the Ravens for a well-played regular season.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs took on Desert Christian in the final game of the regular season on Oct. 28th (no score reported at this time). The Mustangs finished their regular season at 0-6 overall; congratulations to the Mustangs for a well-played regular season.
ROSAMOND - the JV and Varsity teams hosted Calif. City on Oct. 28th for Senior Night; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team came away with a tight win by a final score of 14-13. The Varsity team ended their regular season of play at 2-8 overall and 4th in the High Desert League.The Roadrunners Varsity seniors are: #8 Edward Leiva, #20 Aaron Blake, #71 Christ Hinton, #80 Carlos Reyes, Tyon White, Tristen Boughner, Gilberto Hernandez, Christian Zambrano, Isaias Cibrian, Andrew Ortiz, Johnnathen Villamor, Logan Brandt, Leroy Lacy and Jordan Bowers. Congratulations to the Varsity seniors and the rest of the teams for a very well-played regular season.
