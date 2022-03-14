Hello there again sports fans, East Kern area high school spring sports are now in their third week (some are season openers) and we're bringing you the latest scores and games on tap for the regular season from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats Varsity girls took on Desert Christian on Mar. 7th and won again by a final score of 12-2 in 6 innings then Vasquez on March 9th where they lost by a final score of 16-1 in 5 innings while the Varsity boys took on University Prep in tournament play on March 11th (no score reported at this time) then took on Silver Valley and Riverside Prep in tournament play on March 12th; the boys won against Silver Valley by a final score of 17-7 in 7 innings and lost to Riverside Prep by a final score of 14-4 in 5 innings; both teams traveled to Excelesior Charter on March 14th: scores for the March 14th games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens Varsity teams hosted Desert Christian on March 9th and came away with a shut-out win by a final score of 15-0 in 4 1/2 innings while the boys lost by a final score of 12-3 in 7 innings, the girls hit their home field against Lone Pine on March 10th and won by a final score of 14-1 in 4 1/2 innings then both teams hit the field against Summit Charter Collegiate Academy on March 11th; the girls (no score reported at this time) and the boys won by a final score of 21-6 in 5 innings; both teams hit the field in Rosamond on March 22nd: scores for the March 22nd games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions Varsity teams hosted Little Rock on March 7th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 21-4 in 5 innings (#15 Karla Carrillo was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 11-2 in 6 innings before both teams took on Mojave on March 8th, the girls won by a final score of 19-6 in 5 innings (# 28 Eden Hewes was named Player of the Game) and the boys also won by a final score of 12-5 in 5 innings (#14 J. Warfield was named Player of the Game). The Scorpions travel to Boron on March 22nd to face the Bobcats the hit the field against the Ravens on March 25th: scores for March 22nd and 25th games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs teams hosted Desert on March 8th; the girls lost by a final score of 19-6 in 5 innings (Desert #28 Eden Hewes was named Player of the Game) and the boys also lost by a final score of 12-5 in 5 innings (Desert #14 J. Warfield was named Player of the Game). The boys hit the field at home against Kern Valley on March 10th and came away with a loss by a final score of 15-1 in 5 innings then took on Lee Vining at home on March 11th (no score reported at this time); the girls play Lee Vining on March 29th scores for the March 29th game in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners Varsity boys took on Chavez on March 7th and tied the game by a final score of 7-7 in 6 innings; the Varsity girls hosted Arvin on March 10th and lost by a final score of 12-11 in 7 innings; the Varsity boys hosted Hesperia Christian on March 14th then traveled to Hesperia Christian on March 17th while the girls hosted Immaunel Christian on March 17th; scores for the March 14th and 17th games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity girls hit the field against St. Joseph in their first regular season game on March 2nd and lost by a final score of 15-3 then took on Chavez at home on March 8th and won by a final score of 5-4 while the JV boys took on Taft on March 4th and won by a final score of 6-3 in 7 innings; the Varsity boys hit the field against Taft on March 9th and won by a final score of 10-4 in 7 innings. The Varsity girls played Paraclete on March 10th and lost by a final score of 8-0 in 6 1/2 innings then hit the field against Shafter on March 12th and lost by a final score of 8-7 in 5 innings; the JV and Varsity boys took on North on March 12th (no score reported at this time) then the Varsity boys took on Porterville and lost by a final score of 2-1 in 8 innings (extra inning). The JV girls and Varsity teams take on Highland on March 15th then the Varsity boys hit the field against Ridgeview on March 18th; scores for the March 15th and 18th games in our next report.
