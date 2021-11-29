It’s the end of the second week of high school basketball and we have all the scores; here’s the latest from around East Kern County basketball.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity boys traveled to Antelope Valley to take on the Antelopes on Nov. 17th and came home with a loss by a final score of 95-20; the Bobcats return to the court at home on Nov. 29th when they host Excelsior: scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Ravens Varsity boys hosted the Highland Scots on Nov. 19th and came away from the game with a loss by a final score of 49-33; the Ravens host Antelope Valley on Nov. 23rd according to MaxPreps: scores in our next report.
DESERT – The Scorpions Varsity girls are scheduled to travel to Little Rock on Nov. 23rd, they then travel to Antelope Valley on Nov. 29th: scores in our next report.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs Varsity girls are corralled until they meet Boron during the annual Bob D. Lackey Tournament on Dec 6th; the Varsity boys are also corralled until Dec. 6th when they travel to Frazier Mountain on Dec. 6th: scores in our next report
ROSAMOND – The Runners Varsity girls and boys hosted the Desert Christian Knights on Nov. 17th where the girls came away with a win by a final score of 50-7 and the boys came away with a win by a final score of 69-29 Rosamond Player of the Game was #11 Alex Gonzalez. The Varsity girls then traveled to Eastside in Lancaster on Nov. 18th and came home with a loss by a final score of 43-37; both teams are scheduled to travel to Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Nov. 22nd: scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors JV boys, Varsity boys and Varsity girls hosted the Palmdale Falcons on Nov. 17th where the JV boys came away with a loss by a final score of 51-41, The Varsity girls came away with a win by a final score of 49-13 and the Varsity boys came away with a win by a final score of 56-43. The Varsity boys then traveled to Delano to take on the Tigers on Nov. 18th and came home with a win by a final score of 44-30; JV next stop is in Independence on Jan. 7, 2022 while the Varsity teams travel to Rosamond on Dec. 9th: scores in our next report.
