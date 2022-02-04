The winter sports regular season is starting to wind down now and with spring sports right around the corner (and so are we); here's the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Boron Bobcats Varsity girls and boys met Desert on Jan. 20th; the girls lost by a final score of 9-0 and the boys won by a final score of 8-1 (Desert player #23 Isaiah Gamboa was named Player of the Game). The Bobcats faced Kern Valley at home on Jan. 25th where the girls losts by a final score of 10-1 and the boys also lost by a final score of 10-1, then hosted Mammoth on Jan. 27th; the Varsity girls by a final score of and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 12-0. The Bobcats then traveled to Bishop Union on Jan. 29th; both teams then took on Rosamond on Feb. 1st and Frazier Mountain on Feb. 3rd: scores for the Jan. 29th, Feb. 1st and Feb. 3rd games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity girls and boys took on Calif. City on Jan. 25th; the girls won by a final score of 5-1 and the boys also won by a final score of 6-2 then the boys and girls took on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 27th; the girls won by a final score of 4-2 and the boys tied their game by a final score of 4-4. The Ravens then played Rosamond at home on Jan. 29th; both teams hosted Mammoth on Feb 1st then traveled to Bishop Union on Feb. 3rd: scores for the Jan. 29th, Feb. 1st and Feb. 3rd games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions Varsity girls and boys took on Boron on Jan. 20th; the girls won by a final score of 9-0 and the boys lost by a final score of 8-1 (#23 Isaiah Gamboa was named Player of the Game). The Scorpions then took on Rosamond at home on Jan. 24th; the girls lost by a final score of 4-0 (Rosamond player #13 Alexy Finch was named Player of the Game) and the boys also lost by a final score of 14-1 then the Varsity boys and girls took on Calif. City on Jan. 25th; the girls lost by a final score of 5-1 and the boys also lost by a final score of 6-2; both teams faced Kern Valley at home on Jan. 27th; the girls lost by a final score of 6-0 and the boys lost by a final score of 9-3. The Scorpions then took on Bishop Union at home on Feb. 1st before traveling to Mammoth on Feb. 3rd: scores for the Feb. 1st and Feb. 3rd games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs Varsity girls (their final game of the regular season) and boys took on Lucerne Valley on Jan. 28th (no scores reported at this time) then the boys met Desert Christian on Feb. 1st in their final game of the regular season: scores and final standings for the Jan. 28th, Feb. 1st and Feb. 2nd games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity Roadrunners took on Desert on Jan. 24th; the girls won by a final score of 4-0 (#13 Alexy Finch was named Player of the Game) and the boys also won by a final score of 14-1, the Runners then hosted Frazier Mountain on Jan. 25th; the girls won by a final score of 5-0 (#14 Nissa Vasquez was named Player of the Game) and the boys also won by a final score of 6-1. The Roadrunner then traveled to Bishop Union on Jan. 27th; the girls lost by a final score of 5-2 (#13 Alexy Finch was named Player of the Game) and the boys won by a final score of 3-2.The Varsity teams faced off against Calif. City on Jan. 29th then both teams hosted Kern Valley on Jan. 31st and Boron on Feb. 1st before hitting the road to take on Kern Valley again on Feb. 3rd: scores for the Jan. 29th, Jan. 31st, Feb. 1st and Feb. 3rd games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Warriors Varsity girls and boys hosted West on Jan. 25th; the girls won by a final score of 1-0 and the boys lost by a final score of 3-0. The Warriors then took on Ridgeview on Jan. 27th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 2-0 and the Varsity boys also lost by a final score of 8-0. The Varsity Warriors then faced Independence on Jan. 31st; the JV and Varsity teams played Independence on Feb. 1st and the JV teams played their final games of the regular season against Bakersfield Christian on Feb. 3rd : scores for the Jan. 31st, Feb. 1st and Feb. 3rd games in our next report.
