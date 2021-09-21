East Kern County high school sports are now into their fifth week of play and athletes are hitting the practice field getting ready for another week of grid iron madness. COVID-19 protocols have seemed to have put a strain on fall sports scheduling and competition but it hasn’t stopped the games from continuing; here’s the latest from around the world of high school football.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats had a BYE week on Sept. 17th and are 2-2 overall and 1st in the High Desert League when they travel to Big Bear on Sept. 25th: scores and updated standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Ravens JV football team (no standings as of yet) was scheduled to take on Santa Paula on Sept. 17th according to MaxPreps while the Varsity team is 0-1 overall and tied for 1st in the High Desert League when they take on Mira Monte on Sept. 24th (after COVID-19 protocols were lifted); the games against San Luis Obispo, Foothill and Santa Paula were either re-scheduled or canceled: scores and updated standings in our next report.
DESERT – The Desert Scorpions JV team (no standings yet) is scheduled to take on the Rosamond Roadrunners on Oct. 15th while the Varsity team is slated to take on Boron on Oct. 1st then travel to Bishop Union on Oct. 8th. The Varsity Scorpions are 0-2 overall and tied for first in the High Desert League when they travel to Boron.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs are scheduled to take on the Desert Christian Knights at the Mustang Corral on Oct. 1st then travel to Lone Pine on Oct. 15th: score and standing in our next report.
ROSAMOND – The Runners Varsity team tackled Foothill at home on Sept. 17th and came away with a huge loss by a final score of 33-0 which puts them 0-3 overall and tied for first along with Boron and Desert in the High Desert League when they play Kern Valley at home on Oct. 1st: scores and updated standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors JV and Varsity hosted the Garces Memorial Rams on Sept. 17th where the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 16-6 and the Varsity team came away with a loss by a final score of 48-21. The JV team is 3-2 overall and the Varsity team is 2-3 overall and 1st in the South Yosemite League when the tackle Ridgeview at home on Oct. 1st and the Bakersfield Independence Falcons on Oct. 8th: scores and updated standings in our next report.
