Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; here is the East Kern area team that is left who made it to the 2022 Volleyball CIF Championship playoffs bracket and scores from the semi-final round of the playoffs according to MaxPreps.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors made it to the first round of the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 6 playoffs and won against Bishop Union on Oct. 25th by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (16-25, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-18); they advanced to the quarter final round against Righetti on Oct. 27th and came away with a another win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (26-24, 26-24 and 25-14) which takes them to the semi-finals against Fresno Christian on Nov. 1st, unfortunately, the Warriors came away with an upsetting loss by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (21-25, 27-25, 14-25 and 16-25) which knocked them out of the Championship round.
Fresno Christian will square off against Hanford for the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 4 Championship on Nov. 3rd. The Warriors finished off their season at 17-13 overall and 1st in the South Yosemite League; congratulations to the Tehachapi Warriors for winning the Division 4 League Championship and for making it all the way to the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 4 semi-finals.
