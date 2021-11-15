The Boron Bobcats and the Tehachapi Warriors Varsity football teams both won their home games in the first round of the CIF Championship playoffs on Nov. 5th. Here's the latest from the race for the CIF Championship.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity football team has been on fire all season; coming away from the regular season 2nd in the High Desert League when they took on the Orosi Cardinals at home on Nov 5th in the first round of the CIF Championship playoffs. The Bobcats walked away from the game with a win by a final score of 32-17 which took them to the 2nd round of the playoffs against the Shafter Generals at home on Nov. 12th where they came away from the game with a huge win by a final score of 50-33. The Bobcats take on the Liberty Hawks out of Madera in the semi-final round of the CIF playoffs which is scheduled to take place in Boron on Nov. 19th in their bid for the championship. Stay tuned for scores and highlights from the Bobcats/Hawks game in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - The Warriors Varsity football team was also on fire during their regular season and ended at 3rd in the South Yosemite League when they took on the Bishop Union Broncs on Nov. 5th in the first round of the CIF championship playoffs. The Warriors came away from the game by a final score of 28-14 which gave them a 2nd round bid for the championship against the Roosevelt Rough Riders out of Fresno in the second game of the play-offs on Nov. 12th; the Warriors unfortunately came away from the game with a loss by a final score of 41-20 which ended the Warriors post-season and their bid for the championship; let's all give a big congratulations to the Bobcats and the Warriors for their efforts.
