East Kern high school basketball is well into the regular season with a few more weeks before some teams head to the playoffs; with COVID-19 and the Delta/Omicron Variant running wild around the country, some games had to be re-scheduled for safety reasons. The following is the latest scores and games on tap from around East Kern County and the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats traveled to Bishop Union on Jan. 14th, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 47-37 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 61-27. The Bobcats then took on Calif. City on Jan. 18th, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 64-23 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 59-38 (Ravens #11 Maureice Watlington was named Player of the Game). The Bobcats hosted Desert on Jan. 21st; the girls won by a final score of 53-17 and the boys lost by a final score of 44-27, the Bobcats then traveled to Kern Valley on Jan. 25th and hosted Mammoth on Jan. 28th then Rosamond on Jan. 31st: scores for the Jan. 25th, Jan. 28th and Jan. 31st games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens Varsity girls and boys teams hosted Bishop Union on Jan. 11th (re-scheduled to Jan. 29th), the Varsity boys took on Kern Valley on Jan. 14th (re-scheduled to Feb. 2nd) then hosted Boron on Jan. 18th; JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 64-23 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 59-38 (#11 Maurice Watlington was named Player of the Game). The Ravens then took on Rosamond on Jan. 21st; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 65-18 (Runners Amber Jordan was named Player of the GAme) and the boys lost by a final score of 102-55 (Runners #22 Garett Kofahl was named Player of the Game), the Ravens played Mammoth on Jan. 24th (Varsity boys), Desert on Jan. 25th then hosted Frazier Mountain on Jan. 28th and Rosamond (Varsity boys played Rosamond/Bishop Union) on Jan. 29th: scores for the Jan. 24th, Jan. 25th, Jan. 28th and Jan. 29th games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions Varsity girls and boys hosted Mammoth on Jan. 11th; the girls (no score reported at this time) and the boys won by a final score of 73-25. The JV girls took on Rosamond on Jan. 14th (no score reported at this time) then the Scorpions hosted Frazier Mountain on Jan. 18th (no score reported for the JV or Varsity girls at this time) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 72-32. The Scorpions then traveled to Boron on Jan. 21st; the girls lost by a final score of 53-17 and the boys won by a final score of 44-27, the Scorpions met the Roadrunners on Jan. 24th then took on the Ravens at home on Jan. 25th then Kern Valley on Jan. 28th: scores for the Jan. 24th, Jan. 25th and Jan. 28th games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity boys hosted Lee Vining on Jan. 22nd (re-scheduled to Feb. 5th) then both teams hosted Trona on Jan. 24th, the Varsity girls took on Baker on Jan. 25th then both teams traveled to Trona on Feb. 1st : scores for the Jan. 24th and Jan. 25th games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners JV girls took on Kern Valley on Jan. 11th (no score at this time) the JV girls took on Desert on Jan. 14th (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls took on Little Rock on Jan. 14th and won by a final score of 45-6 (Melonie Martinez was named Player of the Game) then the Varsity girls took on Mammoth on Jan. 18th and won by a final score of 69-4 (Kiley Perez was named Player of the Game); the JV and Varsity girls then took on Calif. City on Jan. 21st; the girls won by a final score of 65-18 (Amber Jordan was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys Quartz Hill on Jan. 22nd, Frazier Mountain on Jan. 25th (all teams), Wasco on Jan. 26th, Bishop Union on Jan. 28th then Boron on Jan. 31st. The Varsity boys took on Mammoth at home on Jan. 18th and won by a final score of 93-40 (Runners #40 Moses Wright was named Player of the Game); then faced off with Cal. City on Jan. 21st and won by a final score of 102-55 (# 22 Garett Kofahl was named Player of the Game), then took on Desert on Jan. 24th, faced Bishop Union on Jan. 28th then Calif. City on Jan. 29th: scores for the Jan. 24th, Jan. 25th, Jan. 28th and Jan. 29th games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Warriors JV and Varsity teams took on Garces Memorial on Jan. 14th; the JV girls won by Forfeit, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 49-40, the JV boys lost by a final score of 57-30 and the Varsity boys also lost by a final score of 84-45. The teams then took on Bakersfield Christian on Jan. 18th; the JV girls won by a final score of 80-19, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 52-44, the JV boys lost by a final score of 60-36 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 58-30. The JV and Varsity teams met Golden Valley on Jan. 20th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 40-38, the JV boys lost by a final score of 68-38 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 58-50 (Golden Valley #5 Markell Brooks was named Player of the Game). The JV and Varsity girls and Varsity boys meet West on Jan. 25th, then the JV and Varsity teams travel to Ridgeview on Jan. 27th: scores for the Jan. 25th and Jan. 27th games in our next report.
