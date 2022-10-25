Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, week 9 of high school volleyball has officially ended; we should know here very soon which teams made it to the 2022 CIF Championship playoffs bracket. Here's the latest scores, overall standings and regular season league standings according to MaxPreps as well as all the seniors for all the area Varsity teams who held Senior Night so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats JV and Varsity teams hosted Bishop Union for Senior Night on Oct. 18th; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-12 and 25-21) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-17, 25-20 and 25-7); the Bobcats then headed to Calif. City on Oct. 20th for their final games of the regular season; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (17-25, 17-25 and 17-25) The Bobcats Varsity seniors are: #13 Allison Otte, #15 Carolina Jauregui, #18 Liliana Jara and #19 Kaili York; Bishop Union seniors honored are: Larissa Simpson, Zoe Dailey, Cora Van Nest, Eva Weaver and Morgan Dondero. Congratulations Boron/Bishop/Calif. City seniors and the rest of the teams for a very well-played regular season. The JV team ended their regular season at 2-9 overall and 0-8 in league play while the Varsity team ended their regular season at 7-17 overall and 7th in the High Desert League.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens JV and Varsity teams went head to head against Kern Valley on Oct. 18th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-16, 25-15 and 25-13) then hosted Boron for Senior Night on Oct. 20th for their final game of the regular season; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-17, 25-17 and 25-17, the Ravens Varsity senior is: #8 Jasmine Haggins. Congratulations to the Boron/Calif. City Varsity seniors and the rest of the teams for a well-played regular season. The JV team ended their regular season at 2-5 overall and 1-4 in league play while the Varsity team ended their regular season at 17-15 overall and 4th in the High Desert League.
DESERT – the Scorpions JV and Varsity teams hit the road Rosamond on Oct. 18th; the JV team lost by a final score or 2-0 in 2 sets (12-25 and 17-25) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-10, 25-6 and 25-7) then took on Frazier Mountain for Senior Night on Oct. 20th and their final games of the regular season; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (25-11113, 16-25 and 15-6)and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-13, 25-5 and 25-9); Scorpions #3 Riley Moore was named Player of the Match. The Scorpions Varsity seniors are: #12 Kaden White and #17 Gwen Ellis; congratulations to the Scorpions/Frazier Mountain Varsity seniors and the rest of the team for a well-played regular season. The JV team ended their regular season at 1-11 overall and 1-8 in league play while the Varsity team ended their regular season at 1-20-1 overall and 8th in the High Desert League.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs Varsity team hit the road against Baker on Oct. 18th and came home with a loss by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (25-22, 17-25, 16-25, 25-17 and 12-15) then they played their final game of the regular season in Trona on Oct. 20th and won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-16, 26-24 and 25-9); the Varsity team ended their regular season at 8-19 overall and 6th in the Hi-Lo League. Congratulations to the Mustangs/Baker teams for a very well-played regular season.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners JV and Varsity teams took on Desert Oct. 18th; the JV team won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-12 and 25-17) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-10, 25-6 and 25-7), Scorpions #3 Riley Blankship was named Player of the Match. The Roadrunners then headed to Mammoth on Oct. 20th for their final games of the regular season; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-1. The JV team ended their regular season at 13-7 overall and 8-5 in league play while the Varsity team ended their regular season at 21-11-1 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League; congratulations to the Rosamond/Desert JV and Varsity teams for a well-played regular season.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors JV and Varsity teams took on West on Oct. 18th; the JV team won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-18 and 25-18); the Varsity team also won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (26-24, 25-19 and 25-20) before hosting SeniorNight/Parent Night against Arvin on Oct. 20th in their final games of the regular season; the JV team won by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (27-25, 17-25 and 15-9) and the Varsity teamThe Warriors Varsity seniors are: #3 Laura LaMonte, #4 Trista Diefenderfer, #7 Kendall McKinney, #8 Sophie Schulstad, #10 Kaidence Lehman, #11 Hannah Weinstein, #16 Kailey Cueva, #21 Michelle Orellana and #23 Reagan Rodriguez; congratulations to the Warriors/Bears Varsity seniors and the rest of the teams for a very well-played regular season. The JV team ended their regular season at 17-6-1 overall 8-0 (undefeated) in league play while the Varsity team ended their regular season at 15-11 overall and 1st in the South Yosemite League
