Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, the season openers for high school soccer have come and gone (season openers for some), in weeks 2 and 3 of play, we have all the scores from the first games of the season according to MaxPreps so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity teams hosted Antelope Valley on Nov. 22nd (no score reported for either team at this time) then the Bobcats took on Mojave on Nov. 30th. The Bobcats take on Vasquez Dec. 6th and Riverside Prep on Dec. 8th; scores from the Nov. 30th games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity boys took on Antelope Valley in their season opener on Nov. 28th then both Varsity teams hosted Paraclete (Varsity girls season opener) on Nov. 29th; the Varsity boys then traveled to Mojave on Dec. 1st before both teams hosted Vasquez on Dec. 5th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity teams take on Boron in their season openers on Dec. 13th.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs Varsity girls took on Rosamond in their season opener on Nov. 21st (no score reported at this time) then hit the road against Kern Valley on Nov. 29th before both teams (Varsity boys season opener) took on Boron on Nov. 30th. The Varsity boys took on Calif. City on Dec. 1st then both teams hit the field against Vasquez on Dec. 3rd; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners JV and Varsity girls took on Palmdale in their season openers on Nov. 15th ; the JV girls won by a final score of 2-0 (0-1 and 0-1) and the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 6-0 (1-0 and 5-0) while the Varsity boys took on Eastside in their season opener on Nov. 15th and won by a final score of 4-3 (1-2 and 3-1; #11 Isais Cibrian was name Player of the Game), in the second game of the day, Rosamond tied with Eastside by a final score of 1-1 (1-0 and 0-1). The JV girls played another JV opponent on Nov. 17th and won by by a final score of 7-0 (#13 Aliyah Finch was named Player of the Game) while the Varsity girls hosted Mojave on Nov. 21st (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys took on Palmdale on Nov. 22nd (no score reported at this time) before both teams hosted Tehachapi on Nov. 30th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors Varsity girls took on Chavez in their season opener on Nov. 16th and won by a final score of 7-0 (4-0 and 3-0, #02 Taitlyn Kingsbury was named Player of the Game), the JV and Varsity boys took on Chavez on Nov. 17th; (Varsity boys season opener) where the JV boys lost by a final score of 5-0 (1-0 and 4-0) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 3-0 (3-0 and 0-0). The JV boys and Varsity teams then took on Rosamond on Nov. 30th in Rosamond; scores in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.