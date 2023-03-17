Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's week 3 of the regular season (and what a week it's been) and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity team took on Apple Valley on March 7th at home and shut them out by a final score of 8-0 in 7 innings; the Ladycats then played Excelsior Charter on March 9th and came home with a shut-out win by a final score of 13-0 in 5 innings. The 'Cats then took on Legacy on March 14th, Hesperia Christian on March 16th, Desert on March 21st and Kern Valley on March 24th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity took on Mira Monte on March 3rd (updated scoring) and lost by a final score of 15-5 in 5 innings; they hit the field against Immanuel Christian on March 9th and won by a final score of 2-1 in 7 innings, Little Rock on March 11th (weather permitting), played in a tournament from March 16th-18th then took on Rosamond on March 21st and Desert on March 24th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity team took on Eastside on March 6th and lost by a final score of 27-4 in 3 innings then took on Lone Pine on March 10th (rained out), University Prep on March 14th, Boron on March 21st and Calif. City on March 24th scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs took on Kern Valley on March 7th and were shut out by a final score of 15-0 in 4 1/2 innings; they then played Calif. City on March 14th, Immanuel Christian on March 17th and Lee Vining (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 28th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity team hosted Mira Monte on March 4th and lost by a final score of 18-4 in 6 innings then played Eastside on March 8th and lost again by a final score of 9-5 in 7 innings before playing in a tournament from March 9th-11th (weather permitting); scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors Varsity team took on Liberty and Independence on March 10th (weather permitting) in a neutral tournament then took on Trona on March 13th, Highland on March 14th, South on March 16th, North on March 23rd and hosted West on March 27th; scores in our next report.
