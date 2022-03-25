Hello there again sports fans, East Kern area high school spring sports are now in their fourth week and we're bringing you the latest scores and games on tap for the regular season from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats teams traveled to Excelsior Charter on March 14th; the girls shut-out Excelsior by a final score of 9-0 in 7 innings (Excelsior #11 Jordan Alvaraz was named Player of the Game) while the boys (no score reported at this time). The Bobcats take on Desert on March 22nd then host Kern Valley on March 25th: scores for the March 22nd and 25th games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens Varsity teams hit the field against Summer Charter Collegiate Academy on March 11th; the girls won by a final score of 7-5 in 7 innings, the boys also won by a final score of 21-6 in 5 innings then play in Rosamond on March 22nd and host Desert on March 25th: scores for the March 22nd and 25th games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions Varsity Scorpions travel to Boron on March 22nd to face the Bobcats the hit the field against the Ravens on March 25th: scores for March 22nd and 25th games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs girls play Lee Vining on March 29th and the boys take on Lone Pine on April 1st scores for the March 29th game in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners Varsity boys Varsity boys hosted Hesperia Christian on March 14th and lost by a final score of 10-5 in 7 innings; the boys traveled to Hesperia Christian on March 17th and lost by a final score of 9-1 in 6 1/2 innings then played Desert Christian on March 18th and won by a final score of 8-7 in 7 innings while the girls hosted Immaunel Christian on March 17th and won by a final score of 14-4 in 6 innings. The Roadrunners hosted Calif. City on March 22nd then Frazier Mountain on March 25th: scores for the March 22nd and 25th games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity boys hit the field against North on March 12th and scored a shut-out win by a final score of 3-0 in 7 innings; the JV girls (first game of the regular season) and Varsity teams took on Highland on March 15th; the JV girls lost by a final score of 12-6 in 6 innings, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 17-4 in 6 innings and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 17-3 in 7 innings. The JV boys and Varsity teams hit the field against Ridgeview on March 18th; the JV boys (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls came away with a shut-out win by a final score of 10-0 and the Varsity boys had a shut-out loss by a final score of 2-0 in 6 1/2 innings. The JV girls take on Golden Valley on March 30th, Varsity boys take on Bakersfield Christian on March 21st, the JV boys hit the field against Bakersfield Christian on March 25th and the Varsity girls take on Independence on March 23rd; scores for the March 21st, 23rd and 25th games in our next report.
