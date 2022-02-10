Well, it's nearing the end of the regular season for high school basketball and play-off games will soon begin along with spring sports; here's the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats faced Rosamond on Jan. 31st; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 43-32 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 80-40. The Bobcats faced Rosamond again on Feb. 1st; the girls won by a final score of 31-27 and the boys lost by a final score of 95-26 (Rosamond #40 Moses Wright was named Player of the Game) then faced Mammoth on Feb. 3rd; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 53-13 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 67-36. The Bobcats hosted Frazier Mountain on Feb. 4th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 50-7 and the Varsity boys (no score reported at this time), they then took on Bishop Union on Feb. 8th before hitting the road to meet Frazier Mountain on Feb. 9th and took on Calif. City in their final games of the regular season on Feb. 11th (Boron Senior Night): scores for the Feb. 8th, Feb. 9th and Feb. 11th games and final regular season standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity teams faced off against Rosamond on Jan. 29th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 62-17 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 99-30 (Rosamond #22 Garett Kofahl was named Player of the Game), the Varsity boys also took on Bishop Union on Jan. 29th and lost by a final score of 85-32; the Ravens then took on Mammoth again on Feb. 1st; the girls (no score reported at this time) and the boys lost by a final score of 65-32. The Ravens took on Kern Valley on Feb. 2nd; the girls lost by a final score of 46-24 and the boys won by a final score of 59-55 (Alexander Borgie was named Player of the Game); then they took on Bishop Union on Feb. 4th; the Varsity girls (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 79-47 before taking on Kern Valley again on Feb. 8th (Ravens Senior Night) then headed to Boron for their final game of the regular season on Feb.11th: scores for Feb. 8th and Feb. 11th games and final regular season standings in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions hit the road to take on Bishop Union on Feb. 1st; the girls lost by a final score of 56-14 and the boys lost by a final score of 57-50 then the Varsity boys played Mammoth on Feb. 4th and won by a final score of 62-47. The teams hosted Rosamond on Feb. 8th (Varsity boys Senior Night) and traveled to Frazier Mountain for their final games of the regular season on Feb. 10th: scores and final regular season standing for the Feb. 8th and Feb. 10th games and regular season final standings in our next report. The Scorpions Varsity girls held their Senior Night on Jan. 28th and we want to honor the following seniors for a well-played season; Scorpion girl Seniors: #3 Jeoginal Colon and #4 Nichole Warner. The Varsity boys held their Senior Night on Feb. 8th and the seniors are: #2 Riley Rivas, #5 James Stevenson, #10 Sam Clark, #22 Gio Matos and #25 Ryan Reeves. Congratulation on a well-played season.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, both Varsity teams traveled to Trona on Feb. 1st; the girls lost by a final score of 51-22 and the boys won by a final score of 87-39 then hosted Trona on Feb. 2nd; the girls lost by a final score of 63-16 and the boys won by a final score of 70-26 then Lone Pine on Feb. 3rd; the girls lost by a final score of 53-4 and the boys won by a final score of 70-26, the Varsity boys took on Lee Vining on Feb. 5th then both teams took on Baker on Feb. 7th, Lone Pine again on Feb. 8th and hosted Rosamond on Feb. 9th (Mustangs Varsity girls Senior Night) then the Varsity boys took on on Immanuel Christian (Mustangs Varsity boys Senior Night) on Feb. 10th: scores for the Feb. 5th, Feb. 7th, Feb. 8th and Feb. 10th games and final regular season standings in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners took on Calif. City at home on Jan. 29th; the girls won by a final score of 62-17 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 99-30 (#22 Garett Kofahl was named Player of the Game); the Roadrunners then took on Boron on Jan. 31st; the boys won by a final score of 80-40 and the girls lost by a final score of 43-32; the Roadrunner then took on Boron again on Feb. 1st; the girls lost by a final score of 31-27 and the boys won by a final score of 95-26 (Moses Wright was named Player of the Game), the Roadrunners then hosted Kern Valley on Feb. 4th (Roadrunners Senior Night); the Varsity girls won by a final score of 40-29 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 88-39 (Sebastian Borrego was named Player of the Game), the Roadrunners took on Desert at home on Feb. 8th, traveled to Mojave on Feb. 9th then traveled to Mammoth in their final game of the regular season on Feb. 10th: scores for the Feb. 8th, Feb. 9th and Feb 10th games and final regular season standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity girls faced off against Independence on Jan. 29th; the girls won by a final score of 49-44 (Independence #2 Jasmin Martinez was named Player of the Game) then the JV and Varsity teams took on Independence on Feb. 1st; the JV girls won by a final score of 35-17, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 46-38, the JV boys lost by a final score of 79-16 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 65-36 the took on Bakersfield Christian on Feb. 3rd; the JV girls won by a final score of 45-25, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 55-53, the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys also lost by a final score of 83-46. The Varsity girls took on Ridgeview and the Varsity boys took on Independence on Feb. 5th then all the teams faced off against Golden Valley on Feb. 8th (JV boys final game of the regular season), the JV girls and Varsity teams took on West (JV girls final regular season game) on Feb. 10th (Warriors Varsity Senior Night): scores for the Feb. 5th, Feb. 8th and Feb. 10th games and final regular season standings in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.