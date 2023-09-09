EAST KERN COUNTY - Hello there, all you East Kern County sports fans; now that summer is over and school is back in session, the East Kern County High School volleyball teams have taken to their courts in the race for the CIF championship. The following list is the area teams and week 3 scores and season openers from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk.
BORON - the Bobcats JV/Varsity teams took on Riverside Prep on Aug. 22nd; the JV team won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (19-25 and 24-26) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-11, 25-12 and 25-13. The Varsity team then took on Hesperia Christian on Aug. 25th (no score reported at this time) then both teams hit the court against Calif. City on Sept. 5th, Desert on Sept. 7th and both teams take on Kern Valley on Sept. 12th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity team played host to Highland on August 24th and lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (26-24, 25-23 and 26-24) then traveled to Gorman Learning Center on Aug. 29th and won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-7, 25-10 and 25-23) before taking on McFarland on Aug. 30th where they lost by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (23=25, 27-25, 25-19 and 25-22). The Ravens hit the court in Boron on Sept. 5th, Rosamond on Sept. 7th, Desert on Sept. 12th and Frazier Mountain on Sept. 14th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions Varsity team hosted Desert Christian on August 24th and lost by a final score of 3-0 then both teams then took on Academy of Career and Exploration on Aug. 30th; the JV team won by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (16-25, 25-21 and 15-10) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-1 in 3 sets (13-25, 21-25 and 16-25); the Varsity team also took on Mira Monte on Aug. 30th (no score reported at this time). The teams then take on Frazier Mountain on Sept. 5th, Boron on Sept. 7th and Calif. City on Sept. 12th before hosting Kern Valley on Sept. 14th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustang Varsity team is scheduled to take on Baker at home in their season opener on September 5th, then take on Owens Valley on Sept. 8th before traveling to Lee Vining on September 9th, Lone Pine on Sept. 12th and Big Pine on Sept. 14th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunner Varsity team took on South on Aug. 29th and won by a final score of 3-0 and Paraclete on Aug. 30th where they lost by a final score of 3-1. The Varsity team then hosted Mammoth on Sept. 5th, Calif. City on Sept. 7th and Frazier Mountain on Sept. 12th before taking on Boron on Sept. 19th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Varsity Warriors hosted Garces Memorial on Aug. 29th and lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-11, 25-12 and 27-25) before taking on Chavez on Aug. 31st, Golden Valley on Sept. 5th, Centennial on Sept. 7th then play in the Highland Tournament on Sept. 8th and 9th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
