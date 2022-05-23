EAST KERN COUNTY - Hey there East Kern County sports fans; the 2022 Central Section Division VI CIF playoff games have begun and we have the latest scores from the first round and quarter finals round of the CIF playoffs.
BORON - The Boron Bobcats Varsity baseball team hit the field in the first round of the 2022 Central Section Division VI CIF playoffs on May 18th at home against the Trona Tornadoes. The Bobcats came away with a shutout win by a final score of 12 - 0 which took them to the quarterfinal round on May 19th against the Rosamond Roadrunners, The boys won in a nail-biter game by a final score of 7-6 which puts the 'Cats in the semi-finals against Sierra on May 24th. The Boron Bobcats Varsity girls softball team played North in the first round of the 2022 Central Section Division 5 CIF Championship Playoffs on May 18th and came away with a win by a final score of 13-2 in 4 1/2 innings; the 'Cats take on Bishop Union at home on May 23th in the quarter-finals; scores and advancement in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - The California City Ravens Varsity softball team played Mira Monte on May 18th in the first round of the 2022 Central Section Division V CIF playoffs and won by a final score of 12-9; the Ravens then took on Washington Union in the quarter-final round on May 20th; unfortunately, the Ravens lost by a final score of 5-4 which took them out of the running for the CIF Championship. Congratulations to the Ravens for a well-played season.
ROSAMOND – The Roadrunners hit the field against Lone Pine on May 17th in the first round of the 2022 Central Section Division VI CIF playoffs and came home with a shut-out win by a final score of 26-0. The Roadrunners took on Boron on May 19th in the quarterfinals and lost the nail-biter game by a final score of 7-6 which knocks them out of the race for the championship. Congratulations to the Rosamond Roadrunners for a well-played regular season and for making it to the quarter finals.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors Varsity baseball team hosted Immanuel on May 17th in the first round of the Central Section Division V CIF playoffs; unfortunately, the baseball team lost by a final score of 4-2 which knocked them out of the running for the championship. The Warriors Varsity softball team hosted Shafter in the first round of the 2022 Central Section Division IV playoffs on May 18th; unfortunately, the Warrior girls were shut out by a final score of 10-0 which knocked them out of the playoffs. Congratulations to the Warriors Varsity girls softball team for a well-played regular season and for making it to the first round of the playoffs.
