Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, it's the beginning of February and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps. So, without further ado, here's the latest on high school basketball.
BORON - the Bobcats JV team took on Desert on Jan. 20th and came away with a loss by a final score of 30-15, the 'Cats then took on Kern Valley on Jan. 24th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 39-27, the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys (no score reported at this time). The Bobcats then played Mammoth on Jan. 26th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 30-15, the JV boys lost by a final score of 26-19 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 51-21. The Bobcats took on Rosamond on Jan. 31st then traveled to Frazier Mountain on Feb. 3rd before hosting Bishop Union on Feb. 7th (Senior Night) then took on Calif. City on Feb.9th in their final games of the regular season; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity teams hit the court against Desert on Jan. 24th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 57-8 and the Varsity boys lost huge by a final score of 101-65. The Ravens then took on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 27th; the Varsity girls (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 2-0. The Ravens took on Mammoth on Jan. 31at the hosted Bishop Union on Feb. 3rd before taking on Kern Valley on Feb. 7th then hosted Boron (Senior Night) on Feb. 9th; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions JV and Varsity teams took on Boron on Jan. 20th; the JV girls won by a final score of 30-15, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 54-18, the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys (no score reported at this time); the Scorpions then took on Calif. City on Jan. 24th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 57-8 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 2-0. The Scorpions hit the court against Kern Valley on Jan. 27th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 71-39 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 70-40. The Scorpions took on Bishop Union on Jan. 31st then hit the court against Rosamond on Feb. 7th before taking on Frazier Mountain on Feb. 9th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs Varsity boys played against Lee Vining on Jan. 21st won by Forfeit then both teams hit the court against Baker on Jan. 24th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 44-13 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 46-32. The Mustangs play Trona on Jan. 31st then take on Lone Pine on Feb. 7th before playing Immanuel Christian again on Feb. 10th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners JV girls/boys and Varsity teams took on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 24th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 45-15, the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys won by Forfeit. The Roadrunners then took on Bishop Union on Jan. 27th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girlslost by a final score of 43-21, the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 60-47; the teams took on Boron on Jan. 31st then headed to Kern Valley on Feb. 3rd before taking on Desert on Feb. 7th (Senior Night) and Mammoth on Feb. 9th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors took on Arvin on Jan. 25th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 64-22 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 75-46. The Warriors then played South on Jan. 27th; the Varsity girls won by Forfeit and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 66-49; the teams then took on East Bakersfield on Feb. 1st, North on Feb. 3rd, West on Feb. 8th and Arvin on Feb. 10th (Senior Night); scores in our next report.
