Hello there sports fans, the last of the regular season games have been played and seniors across the East Kern area are being honored at their Senior Nights; here are the final regular season scores, standings and seniors honored from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats took on Bishop Union on Feb. 8th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 42-19 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 51-32. The Bobcats hit the road to meet Frazier Mountain on Feb. 9th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 62-6 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 51-36. The Bobcats took on Calif. City in their final game of the regular season on Feb. 10th (Boron Varsity girls Senior Night); the Varsity girls won by a final score of 40-34; the Varsity boys took on Calif. City on Feb. 11th (Boron Varsity boys Senior Night) and lost by a final score of 48-31 (Ravens #11 Maurice Watlington was named Player of the Game). The JV girls finished their regular season at 0-2 overall while the Varsity girls finished their regular season undefeated at 20-0 overall and 1st in the High Desert League clinching the High Desert League Championship for 2022. The Varsity boys finished at 2-19 overall and 7th in the High Desert League. We want to honor the Bobcat seniors, the Varsity girls are; #0 Addison Tarrow, #4 Alana Matthew, #15 Gracynn Hiegel, #22 Amara Page and #23 Tatum Wiggs. The Varsity boy seniors are; #1 Chris Macias, #4 Jorge Avilexz, #5 Mykel McClendon, #11 Brayden Job, #15 Austin Brown, #24 Michael Garcia, #25 Aiden Day and #30 Chance Jackson. Congratulations to the Bobcats for a well-played regular season.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity teams faced off against Kern Valley on Feb. 8th (Ravens Senior Night); the girls lost by a final score of 44-31 and the boys also lost by a final score of 57-52. The Ravens then headed to Boron on Feb. 10th where the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 40-34 then the Varsity boys hit the road to Boron for their final game of the regular season on Feb.11th and came home with a win by a final score of 48-31 (Maurice Watlington was named Player of the Game). The Varsity girls finished at 5-14 overall and 5th in the High Desert League while the Varsity boys finished at 8-17 overall and 5th in the High Desert League. We want to honor the Raven seniors, the Varsity girls seniors are; #3 Imini Pugh Tyler and #24 Cat Nunez and the Varsity boys seniors are; #4 Jai'len Wilson, # 11 Maurice Watlington and #20 Eric Howard. Congratulations to the Ravens for a well-played season.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions hosted Rosamond on Feb. 8th (Varsity boys Senior Night) where the girls lost by a final score of 59-35 and the boys lost by a final score of 70-48 (Rosamond #22 Garett Kofahl was named Player of the Game) then traveled to Frazier Mountain for their final games of the regular season on Feb. 10th; the Varsity girls (no score reported) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 79-32. The Scorpions Varsity girls finished their regular season at 3-13 overall and 7th in the High Desert League and the boys finished their regular season at 15-5 overall and 2nd in the High Desert League. The Varsity girls held their Senior Night on Jan. 28th and we want to honor the following seniors; the Varsity Scorpion senior girls are: #3 Jeogina Colon and #4 Nichole Warner; the Varsity boys held their Senior Night on Feb. 8th and the Varsity senior boys are: #2 Riley Rivas, #5 James Stevenson, #10 Sam Clark, #22 Gio Matos and #25 Ryan Reeves. Congratulation to the Scorpions on a well-played season.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity boys took on Lee Vining on Feb. 5th in a double-header; in the first game the boys won by a final score of 62-31 (#1 Jadden Ellis was named Player of the Game) and in the second game, the boys won by a final score of 67-37 (#2 Titan Louden was named Player of the Game) then both teams took on Baker on Feb. 7th; the girls lost by a final score of 18-12 (#11 Destiny Hayden was named Player of the Game) and the boys won by a final score of 72-24 (Titan Louden was named Player of the Game). The Mustangs then took on Lone Pine again on Feb. 8th (Mustang Varsity girls Senior Night and final game of the regular season); the girls lost by a final score of 64-6 and the boys won by a final score of 71-47. The Mustangs Varsity boys then hosted Rosamond on Feb. 9th (Varsity boys Senior Night); the boys lost by a final score of 68-53 (#22 Titan Louden and Rosamond #5 Aaron Blake were named Players of the Game). The Mustang Varsity girls finished their season at 0-6 overall and 5th in the Hi-Lo League while the Varsity boys finished overall 11-12 overall and 1st in the Hi Lo League. We want to honor the Mustang seniors, the Varsity girl seniors are; #00 Trinity Cisneros, #5 Kaliyah Turner and #10 Zahira Mecina and the Varsity boys seniors are; #0 Zachary Stanley, #1 Jadden Ellis, #5 Doniel Webster and #20 Jeremiah Madlock. Congratulations to the Mustangs on a well-played season.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners took on Desert at home on Feb. 8th; the girls won by a final score of 59-35 and the boys also won by a final score of 70-48 (#22 Garett Kofahl was named Player of the Game); the Varsity boys then traveled to Mojave on Feb. 9th and won by a final score of 68-53 (#5 Aaron Blake and Mustangs #2 Titan Louden were named Players of the Game). The Roadrunners took on Mammoth in their final game of the regular season on Feb. 10th; the girls won by a final score of 51-16 and the boys won by a final score of 83-31 (#40 Moses Wright was named Player of the Game). The Varsity girls finished the season at 16-10 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League while the Varsity boys finished undefeated at 22-0 overall and 1st in the High Desert League clinching the High Desert League Championship for 2022. The Roadrunners Varsity girls held their Senior Night on Feb. 4th and the Varsity boys held their Senior Night on Feb. 8th; we want to honor the Roadrunners seniors, the Varsity girls seniors are; Mylove Griffin, Melonie Martinez and Carolina Alameda; the Varsity boys seniors are; #1 Sebastian Borrego, #10 Seth Brown, #11 Alex Gonzalez, #22 Garett Kofahl, #25 Aiden R and #30 Hunter Stone. Congratulations to the Roadrunners for a well-played season.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity girls took on Ridgeview on Feb. 5th and won by a final score of 61-45 while the Varsity boys took on Independence on Feb. 5th and lost by a final score of 75-36 then all the teams faced off against Golden Valley on Feb. 8th; the JV girls won by a final score of 49-38, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 48-38, the JV boys (no score reported) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 52-31 the JV and Varsity teams took on West (JV girls final regular season game) on Feb. 10th; the JV girls won by a final score of 50-9, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 50-35, the JV boys (no score reported) and the Varsity boys (Warriors Varsity Senior Night) lost by a final score of 50-35. The JV girls finished their regular season at 17-0 overall, the Varsity girls finished 13-9 overall and 2nd in the South Yosemite League, the JV boys finished 5-12 overall and the Varsity boys finished 4-15 overall and 6th in the South Yosemite League. We want to honor the Warriors seniors, the Varsity girls seniors are; #1 Allysa Taylor, #5 Sofia Pucciarelli, #7 Sara Vazquez, #11 Ashley Neaderbaomer and #42 Luz Sanchez. The Varsity boys seniors are; #00 Connor Lozano, #2 Matthew Jones, #13 Jacob Safford, #20 Samuel Orellana, #23 Wyatt Baldwin, #30 Rashad McElroy, #31 Camden Snell, #32 Ashton Geddes and #34 Nathanael Foster. Congratulations to the Warriors for a well-played season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.