EAST KERN – Well, week 8 has come and gone and with it, the latest from around the world of high school volleyball/football scores and standings so without further ado, here we go.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats JV volleyball team traveled to Mammoth to take on the Huskies on Oct. 5th and came home with a loss by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (4-25 and 14-25) while the Varsity team played Kern Valley on Oct. 5th and came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-20, 25-19 and 25-17); the Varsity team then traveled to Mammoth on Oct. 7th and came home with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (12-25, 14-25 and 15-25); Player of the Match was Huskies #3 Sara Mueller. The Bobcats then hosted Rosamond on Oct. 12th where the ‘Cats lost by final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-18, 25-22 and 25-9); Player of the Match was Runners #9 Amber Jordan; the Varsity 'Cats continued to take on Rosamond on Oct. 13th in a neutral tournament; in the first match, the Bobcats lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-18, 25-22 and 25-9) and in the second match of the day, the 'Cats lost again bya final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (22-25 and 13-25). The Varsity team played Frazier Mountain on Oct. 14th and lost again by a final score of3-2 in 5 sets (25-19, 25-14, 18-25, 16-25 and 15-12); the JV team played Rosamond on Oct. 14th and came away with a loss by a final score of 2=1 in 2 sets (25-10 and 24-26) which puts the JV team at 1-4 overall and the Varsity team at 7-11 overall and 5th in the High Desert League when both teams travel to Bishop Union on Oct. 20th. The Boron Bobcats Varsity football team traveled to Calif. City on Oct. 15th, unfortunately the game was canceled due to a COVID outbreak more in another story); the 'Cats were scheduled to play their Homecoming game against Rosamond on Oct. 8th however, due to a COVID outbreak among several high schools in Kern County, the game was delayed until Oct. 22nd when they take on Kern Valley: more scores and standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The JV Ravens volleyball team traveled to Mammoth on Oct. 12th and came home with a loss by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (11-25 and 11-25). The Varsity team traveled to Desert to take on the Scorpions on Oct. 5th and came home with a win by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-17, 19-25, 25-21 and 25-13), the Varsity Ravens then hosted Frazier Mountain on Oct. 7th and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-23, 25-18 and 25-11), on Oct. 12th, the Varsity team traveled to Mammoth to take on the Huskies and also came home with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (14-25, 11-25 and 11-25); Player of the Match was Huskies #3 Sara Mueller; the Varsity Ravens hosted the Bishop Union Broncos on Oct. 14th and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-10, 25-7 and 25-17) which puts the Varsity team at 3-17 overall and 6th in the High Desert League when they take on Kern Valley at home on Oct. 19th then travel to Boron on Oct. 21st. The Varsity Ravens football team traveled to Kern Valley on Oct. 8th and came home with a loss by a final score of 43-0; the Ravens were scheduled to host Boron on Oct. 15th however, due to a COVID outbreak (more in another story), the game has been re-scheduled: more scores and standings in our next report.
DESERT – The Desert Scorpions Varsity volleyball team hosted Calif. City on Oct. 5th and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-17, 19-25, 25-21 and 25-13) then hosted Kern Valley on Oct. 7th and lost again by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-16, 25-18 and 25-17); Player of the Match was Kern Valley #14 Haley Tedrow. The Scorpions then traveled to Bishop Union on Oct. 12th and came home with yet another loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (14-25, 8-25 and 11-25). The JV and Varsity teams then traveled to Mammoth on Oct. 14th where the JV team came home with a loss by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (12-25 and 18-25) and the Varsity team came home with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (11-25, 14-25 and 18-25) which puts the JV team at 1-1 overall and the Varsity team at 2-11 overall and 8th in the High Desert League when they take on Frazier Mountain on Oct. 21. The Scorpions Varsity football team traveled to Rosamond on Oct. 15th and came home with a loss by a final score of 36-22; the football team is 0-4 overall and 5th in the High Desert League when they take on Calif. City at home on Oct. 22nd: more scores and standings in our next report.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs Varsity volleyball team traveled to Lone Pine on Oct. 4th and came home with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (14-25, 13-25 and 4-25) then hosted Immanuel Christian on Oct. 5th and came away with yet another loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-7, 25-10 and 25-13). The Mustangs then hosted Lone Pine again on Oct. 12th and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-4, 25-11 and 25-13) then took on the Baker Braves on Oct. 15th and came away with yet another loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-10, 26-20 and 25-19); the Mustangs Varsity football team hosted the Desert Christian Knights on Oct. 2nd and came away with a win by a final score of 25-12 then took on Lone Pine on Oct. 16th and Trona on Oct. 22nd: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
ROSAMOND – The Runners JV and Varsity volleyball teams traveled to Frazier Mountain on Oct. 5th where the JV team came home with a win by a final score of 2-0 and the Varsity team also came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-16, 25-23 and 25-15); Player of the Match was Runners #11 Kylee Eubanks Hemme. The Varsity Runners then traveled to Bishop Union on Oct. 6th and came home with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (16-25, 22-25 and 19-25); Player of the Match was Runners #3 Alexy Finch; the Runners JV team then hosted Bishop Union on Oct. 7th and came away with yet another win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (16-25 and 24-26) while the Varsity Runners traveled to Bishop Union on Oct. 7th and came home with a loss by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (25-16, 15-25, 25-22, 11-25 and 8-15); Player of the Match was Runners #11 Kylee Eubanks Hemme. The Runners traveled to Boron on Oct. 12th to take on the Bobcats where the JV team came home with a win by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (25-10, 24-26 and 15-9) and the Varsity team came home with another win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-18, 25-22 and 25-9); Player of the Match was Runners #9 Amber Jordan. The JV and Varsity Runners then hosted Kern Valley on Oct. 14th where the JV team came away with yet another win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (22-25 and 19-25) and the Varsity team came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (14-25, 11-25 and 18-25); Player of the Match was Runenrs #10 Madison Moore. The JV team is 11-1 overall and the Varsity team is 14-7-2 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League when both teams take on Mammoth at home on Oct. 21. The Runners Varsity football team hosted the Desert Scorpions on Oct. 15th and came away from the game with a win by a final score of 36-22. The Varsity Runners are 1-4 overall and 4th in the High Desert League when they travel to Bishop Union on Oct. 22nd then return to the high desert to play Calif. City on Oct. 29th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Tehachapi Warriors JV and Varsity volleyball teams traveled to West on Oct. 5th where the JV team came home with a win by a final score of 2-0 and the Varsity team came home with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-11, 25-11 and 25-14); the Varsity team then traveled to Ridgeview to take on the Wolfpack and came home with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-17, 25-18 and 25-23). The Warriors then hosted the Independence Falcons on Oct. 12th and came away with yet another win by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-21, 9-25, 16-25 and 16-25); Player of the Match was Warriors #10 Kaidence Lehman. The Varsity team then hosted Bakersfield Christian on Oct. 14th and came home with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-15, 25-18 and 25-21) which puts the Varsity team at 14-7 overall and 2nd in the South Yosemite League when they travel to Golden Valley on Oct. 19th then return home for their final match of the regular season against West on Oct. 21st. The Warriors JV and Varsity football teams traveled to Independence on Oct. 8th where JV team came home with a huge win by a final score of 41-24 and the Varsity team came home with a loss by a final score of 21-6, both teams then traveled to Bakersfield Christian on Oct. 15th where the JV team came home with a loss by a final score of 40-22 and the Varsity team also came home with a loss by a final score of 41-19. The JV Warriors are 5-3 overall and the Varsity team is 2-5 overall and 5th in the South Yosemite League when the host Golden Valley on Oct. 22nd then travel to West for their final game of the regular season on Oct. 29th : more scores and standings in our next report.
