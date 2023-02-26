Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's the beginning of the regular season and we're bringing you all the season opener scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity team took on Desert Christian Academy and Desert Christian in the season openers at home on Feb. 21st then hosted Rim of the World on Feb. 27th before taking on Excelsior Charter on March 9th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity team traveled to Desert Christian on Feb. 16th in their season opener (no score reported at this time) then hosted Mojave on Feb. 21st, traveled to Trona on Feb. 23rd then hosted Trona on Feb. 24th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity team takes on Silver Valley on March 2nd in their season opener then heads to Lone Pine on March 10th and University Prep on March 14th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs Varsity team heads to Calif. City on Feb. 21st in their season opener; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity team traveled to South on Feb. 14th for their season opener and came home with a loss by a final score of 8-7 in 4 innings, they then hosted Lancaster on Feb. 16th and lost again by a final score of 19-5 then hit the field against Burroughs on Feb. 20th and Knight on Feb. 28th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors Varsity team hosted Parclete in their season opener on Feb. 16th and lost by a final score of 13-1 in 5 innings then headed to Taft on March 2nd and Highland on March 14th; scores in our next report.
