EAST KERN COUNTY - Hello out there all you high school sports fans from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk; well, winter sports season is finally over for most teams however, we have a few that are headed to the Central Section Championship Playoffs for 2023.
TEHACHAPI - The Warriors Varsity girls soccer team took on Bakersfield in the first round of the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs on Feb. 15th and lost by a final score of 5-4 which knocked them out of the running for the championship. Congratulations to the Warriors for making it to the playoffs.
DESERT - The Varsity girls hit the field against Delano in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs on Feb. 15th and won by a final score of 4-0 (Camryn Freeman was named Player of the Game) which took them to the quarter-finals against West on Feb. 17th and won by a final score of 1-0 which puts them in the semi-final round against McLane on Feb. 21st; scores and advancement in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - The Varsity boys took to the field against Taft in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs on Feb. 15th and lost by a final score of 6-1 which took them out of the running for the championship; congratulations to the Ravens for making it to the playoffs.
ROSAMOND - The Varsity boys took on Kingsburg in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs on Feb. 14th and won by a final score of 3-1 which took them to the quarter-final round against Morro Bay on Feb. 16th where they won again by a final score of 2-1 which takes them to the semi-finals against Delano on Feb. 21st while the Varsity girls hit the field against Kennedy in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs on Feb. 14th and won by a final score of 2-0 which advanced them to the quarter-finals against Strathmore on Feb. 17th and won by a final score of 2-0; they advance to the semi-finals round against Dos Palos on FEb. 21st; scores and advancement in our next report.
