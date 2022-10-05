Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, week 7 of high school volleyball has officially ended and as we begin week 8 in regular season play, we’re bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk as the battle for a spot in the 2022-23 CIF Championship playoffs continues. Here's the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity volleyball team took on Calif. City at home on Sept. 27th and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-15, 25-14 and 25-6). The JV team played Desert on Sept. 29th (no score reported at this time). The Varsity team took on Kern Valley on Oct. 4th at home then hit the road to Desert on Oct. 5th while the JV team hosted Mammoth on Oct. 6th; scores from the games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity team took on Boron on Sept. 27th and won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-15, 25-14 and 25-6); the JV and Varsity teams then hit the court against Rosamond on Sept. 29th where the JV team lost by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (25-22, 12-25 and 13-15) while the Varsity team also suffered a loss by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (23-25, 22-25, 25-17 and 18-25). Rosamond #7 Kaedance Collette was named Player of the Match. The Ravens then hosted Desert on Oct. 4th then headed to Frazier Mountain on Oct. 6thto ; scores for the games in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions JV teams traveled to Frazier Mountain on Sept. 27th; the JV team came home with a loss by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (17-25 and 5-25) and the Varsity team came home with a by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (9-25, 20-25 and 6-25); the Scorpions JV team then took on Boron on Sept. 29th (no score at this time); both team take on the Ravens on Oct. 4th, the Varsity team then takes on Boron on Oct. 5th before both team hit the court against Kern Valley on Oct. 6th; scores for the games in our next report.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs hosted Big Pine on Sept. 22nd (update on game and score) and won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (19-25, 18-25 and 21-25); they then hosted Immanuel Christian on Oct. 4th at the Mustang Corral before traveling to Big Pine on Oct. 7th then take on Lee Vining on Oct. 8th; scores for the games in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners JV and Varsity teams played Mammoth on Sept. 27th; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-11 and 25-18) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (16-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17 and 16-14) Mammoth player #17 Skye Peterson and Rosamond #11 Kylee Eubanks-Hemme were named Players of the Match. The Roadrunner then took on Calif. City on Sept. 29th, the JV team won by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (25-22, 25-12 and 15-13), the Varsity team also won by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-23, 25-22, 17-25 and 25-18) #7 Kaedance Collette was name Player of the Match. The teams then host Frazier Mountain on Oct. 4th before hitting the road to Bishop Union on Oct. 6th; scores for the games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors JV and Varsity teams took North on Sept. 27th; the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (18-25, 23-25 and 15-4), the Varsity team also won by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-19, 16-25, 25-20 and 25-11). The Warriors then played West on Sept. 29th, the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (13-25, 18-25 and 14-25). The Warriors teams then had crossover matches on Oct. 4th in Arvin before taking on South on Oct. 6th; scores for the games in our next report.
