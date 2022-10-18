Hello all you sports fans out there in Eastern Kern County, well week 9 has finished and with just 2 games left in regular season play, we're getting close to having the 2022-23 CIF Championship playoffs begin. We just happen to have all the scores and final regular season games on tap according to MaxPreps from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats JV and Varsity teams traveled to Rosamond on Oct. 7th; the JV team lost by a final score of 28-8 and the Varsity team won by a final score of 29-14; the Bobcats then welcomed the Ravens to Bobcat Country for their Homecoming game on Oct. 14th and celebrated with a huge win by a final score of 35-0; Calif. Assemblyman Tom Lackey presented Jimbo with a prestigious Everyday Hero Award before the game and during halftime; Bobcat #11 Dylan Dadey was crowned Homecoming King and Bobcat Volleyball Varsity player #15 Carolina Jauregui was crowned Homecoming Queen for 2022. The Bobcats headed to Kern Valley on Oct. 21st before traveling to Bishop Union for the final game of the regular season on Oct. 28th; scores for the 20th game in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens tackled Kern Valley on Oct. 7th and suffered a huge shut-out loss by a final score of 33-0 then headed to Bobcat country on Oct. 14th and came home with a huge loss by a final score of 35-0. The Ravens had a BYE week on Oct. 21st then battled it out against Rosamond on Oct. 28th for their final game of the regular season; scores for the 21st game in our next report. The Ravens held their Senior Night on Sept. 30th and we want to recognize the Calif. City Ravens Varsity seniors this week who are: #3 Julian Rangel, #11 Austin Toomer, #21 Christian Rodriguez, #55 Benjamin Roque, #57 Ivan Hernandez and #69 Esteban Vargas; congratulations to a well-played regular season and good luck in your futures.
DESERT - No Games to report on this season.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs traveled to Frazier Mountain on Oct. 7th and came home with a loss by a final score of 22-14; they then took on Trona on Oct. 15th and hosted Lone Pine for Senior Night on Oct. 21st before taking on Desert Christian on Oct. 28th; scores from the 21st game in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the JV and Varsity teams hosted Boron on Oct. 7th; the JV team won by a final score of 28-8 and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 29-14. The Roadrunners had a bye week on Oct. 14th then return to the field on Oct. 21st against Bishop Union before hosting Calif. City on Oct. 28th for Senior Night; score from the 21st game in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the JV and Varsity Warriors faced off against East Bakersfield on Oct. 6th; the JV team came away with a huge win by a final score of 46-0 and the Varsity team also came home with a huge win by a final score of 35-0; both teams tackled North on Oct. 14th where the JV team won again by a final score of 28-6 and the Varsity team won by a final score of 32-28. The Warriors then hosted West for Senior Night on Oct. 21st in their final games of the regular season; scores and final season standings in our next report.
