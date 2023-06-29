TEHACHAPI - Rio Tinto Borates & Lithium Boron Operations celebrated the Boron Bobcats 2023 softball High Desert League Division 4/CIF Division 5 Championships in Tehachapi on June 15th; the team and their families were treated with the awesome pizza party at P DUBBS in Tehachapi from noon to 1pm, followed by bowling from 1:30-4pm. Rio-Tinto Borate Community Affairs Manager Marybeth Garrison arranged the celebration and even accompanied the team and their coaches to the event where everyone had a great time.
Coach Mitch Naka’ahiki presented certain players with their High Desert League All League Team certificates and CIF patches to wear on their letterman jackets. The Bobcats Softball team also won the High Desert League Division 4 Championship and made it to the Calif. State Regional Division 4 Semifinals which is a first in Boron High School history; the last time the Bobcats went to regionals was back in 2000 where they lost in the first round. Marybeth Garrison presented each team member and coach with a “ring pop” while they’re waiting for their Championship rings to come in.
According to coach Mitch, I would like to congratulate the 2023 Boron High School softball team for their great season, their hard work, team effort and their positive attitude; way to go girls. I also want to thank our assistant coach Dave Davies also known as “coach dive” who has been a coach for three years; thank you coach Dave and big thank you goes out to Amanda fox who was our softball team mother and scorekeeper; she made sure our players were hydrated, she organized fundraising and did the decorations for our celebration today. I also want to thank Ronnie Fox for operating the scoreboard. I don't think that today would have been a great success without the help of MaryBeth Garrison, her assistant Carly and Rio Tino/US Borax for their kind generosity and favorable support for our softball team; thank you MB, Carly and Rio-Tinto/US Borax for all your support; it was also intense, considerable and above the normal to see Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner at our celebration; to listen to his expressions, his thoughts and his feelings about our accomplishments this season, a big thank you to you Mr. Scrivner. Another person I would like to thank is Jerry Gallegos. I am truly blessed that we got to be friends; you are one-of-a-kind, and I appreciate everything about you. You might say that you are the winning run in my playbook, thank you Jerry for being a true friend and God bless you; a special thanks goes out to P DUBBS, its manager Paul and his staff; they’re great people.
Last but certainly not least; most of all thanks to my family, my wife Sherry who put up with me at the dinner table telling her what a great coach I am and there won't be another one like me (no I'm just kidding) but I do talk a lot about softball at the dinner table, on the road and even in my sleep. I also want to thank my daughter JP and son-in-law Chad York; they're always asking to help drive vans with players in them to our games and my grandkids; I want to thank you for your patience. Thank you to my family and I love you.
