Hello there all you sports fans; welcome back to another fall season of East Kern high school sports from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk. The East Kern County high school volleyball teams held their regular season openers last week and we have all the latest scores and games on tap for the coming season according to MaxPreps. So, without further ado, on we go.
BORON - The Bobcats JV and Varsity volleyball teams held their regular season openers on Tuesday August 16th at home against Vasquez; the JV team won by a final score of 3-2 in 3 sets (25-16, 25-10 and 15-9); Player of the Game was Bobcat JV player Melissa Gonzalez, Players of the Week were Lexy Kindschi with 8 serves in a row and Mia Naples with a great kill shot; the Varsity team also won their first home game of the regular season by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (13-25, 25-9, 25-21 and 25-17). The teams then traveled to Lancaster to take on AV High on Aug. 17th where the JV team came home with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-12 and 25-16) and the Varsity team came home with another win by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (22-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-17 and 15-8). The Bobcats are slated to take on Vasquez again on Aug. 23rd before returning home to net Lone Pine on Aug. 26th; scores for the Aug. 23rd and 26th games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Ravens JV and Varsity volleyball teams held their regular season openers when they traveled to Lancaster to take on the Antelope Valley Antelopes on August 18th; the JV team came home with a win by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (20-25, 25-9 and 15-6) and the Varsity team came home with a win by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21 and 15-13). The Ravens Varsity team took on Lone Pine on Aug. 23rd the traveled to Highland on Aug. 31st; scores from the Aug. 23rd and 31st games in our next report.
DESERT – The Scorpions Varsity team traveled to Little Rock for their regular season opener on Aug. 25th; both JV and Varsity teams then host Antelope Valley in their first home game of the season on Sept. 2nd; scores for the Aug. 25th game in our next report.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs started their regular season against Antelope Valley at home on Aug. 23rd then hit the road to take on Baker on Sept. 6th; scores from the Aug. 23rd game in our next report.
ROSAMOND – The Roadrunners JV and Varsity teams held their regular season openers against AV (JV) and Palmdale (Varsity) on Aug. 19th (no scores reported at this time for either team). The JV team then played in the AV tournament on Aug. 20th then hosted Little Rock on Aug. 23rd, Eastside on Aug. 25th and Vasquez on Aug. 26th; scores for the Aug. 20th, 23rd, 25th and 26th games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors JV and Varsity teams traveled to Ridgecrest to take on the Burroughs High School Burros on Aug. 18th in their regular season openers; the JV team (no score at this time) and the Varsity team came home with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (21-25, 12-25 and 16-25). The teams then headed for their first tournaments of the season on Aug. 19th (no score reported for the JV team); the Varsity team took on Wasco in the first round and won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (23-25 and 18-25) then played Kern Valley in the second round and won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (15-25 and 18-25) then took on Delano in the third round and won again by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-9 and 25-21) and played South on Aug. 20th before taking on Bakersfield on Aug. 23rd and Stockdale on Aug. 25th; scores from the Aug. 20th, 23rd and 25th games in our next report.
