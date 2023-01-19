Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; winter break is over and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps. So, without further ado, here's the latest on high school basketball.
BORON - the Bobcats Varsity teams hit the court against Frazier Mountain on Jan. 10th; the Varsity girls (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 47-33 then the Varsity girls and JV boys and Varsity teams took on Vasquez on Jan. 11th (no score reported for the JV boys, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 42-20 (12-10, 15-3, 7-5 and 8-2) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 62-42 before the Varsity girls and JV/Varsity boys took on Bishop Union on Jan. 13th ; the Varsity girls and JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 90-26. The Bobcats took on Calif. City on Jan. 17th, Desert on Jan. 20th and Kern Valley on Jan. 24th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity teams headed to Bishop Union on Jan. 10th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 55-23 and the Varsity boys also lost by a final score of 78-58 (12-15, 17-23, 21-15 and 8-25) before taking on Kern Valley on Jan. 13th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 60-29 (11-5, 17-8, 18-6 and 14-10) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 64-42 (Kern Valley #24 Daimon Dedmon was named Player of the Game), Boron on Jan. 17th, Rosamond on Jan. 20th and Desert on Jan. 24th; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions JV/Varsity boys hosted Mammoth on Jan. 10th (no game due to weather); the teams then took on Rosamond on Jan. 13th; the JV girls lost by a final score of 54-33 (10-4, 22-6, 10-13 and 14-10), the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 44-43 (17-18, 7-5, 12-7 and 8-13, Rosamond #25 Amber Jordan was named Player of the Game), the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score od 58-52 (25-5, 12-22, 10-11 and 11-14) , Frazier Mountain on Jan. 17th, the JV/Varsity boys take on Kern Valley on Jan. 19th then the JV and Varsity teams take on Boron on Jan. 20th, Calif. City on Jan. 24th and Kern Valley on Jan. 27th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs hosted Immanuel Christian on Jan. 10th (cancelled and re-scheduled due to weather), the teams then took on Trona on Jan. 12th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 54-11 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 59-46 (19-5, 18-4, 8-21 and 14-16), the Varsity boys took Orosi on Jan. 16th, the girls hit the court against Lone Pine on Jan. 17th before both teams went head to head against Baker on Jan. 18th, the boys played Big Pine on Jan. 19th and Lee Vining on Jan. 21st then both teams hit the court against Baker on Jan. 24th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners JV boys took on Eastside on Jan. 7th and lost by a final score of 54-40 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 65-46 (Eastside #23 Amir Johnson and Rosamond #5 Aaron Blake were named Players of the Game); the JV/Varsity girls and Varsity boys took on Kern Valley on Jan. 10th; the JV girls (no scores reported at this time), the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 48-44 (13-8, 16-10, 7-7 and 12-19; #25 Amber Jordan was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 62-53 (7-16, 10-12, 14-17 and 22-17). The JV/Varsity girls and Varsity boys took on Desert on Jan. 13th; the JV girls won by a final score of 54-33 (10-24, 22-6, 10-13 and 14-10), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 44-43 (17-18, 7-5, 12-7 and 8-13, #25 Amber Jordan was named Player of the Game), the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 58-52 (25-5, 12-22, 10-11 and 11-14) then the JV boys and Varsity teams played Mammoth on Jan. 17th, Calif. City on Jan. 20th and Frazier Mountain on Jan. 24th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors Varsity teams traveled to South on Jan. 11th; the girls won by a final score of 74-24 (30-5, 10-9, 17-7 and 8-3) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 71-72, East Bakersfield on Jan. 13th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 62-24 (0-27, 6-9, 7-14 and 11-12) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 62-56;and North on Jan. 18th then took on West on Jan. 20th and Arvin on Jan. 25th. ; scores in our next report.
