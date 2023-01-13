Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; Happy New Year from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk. Now that Winter Break is over, we have all the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats took on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 10th then hosted Bishop Union on Jan. 12th before traveling to Vasquez on Jan. 14th, Calif. City on Jan. 17th then host Desert on Jan. 19th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens girls took on Independence on Jan. 5th and lost by a final score of 8-0 while the Varsity boys hit the field against East Bakerfield and lost by a final score of 3-0; they then hosted Bishop Union on Jan. 10th then headed to Kern Valley on Jan. 12th before taking on Boron at home on Jan. 17th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions took on Mammoth on Jan. 10th then traveled to Kern Valley on Jan. 19th and Boron on Jan. 20th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs took on Palmdale on Jan. 10th, the Varsity girls took on Calif. City on Jan. 12th , the Varsity boys take on Calif. City on Jan. 16th then both teams field it against Vasquez on Jan. 17th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity girls took on Arvin on Jan. 5th and lost by a final score of 2-0 then hit the field against Mira Monte and lost again by a final score of 6-0 while the Varsity boys took on South on Jan. 5th (lost by a final score of 4-0) and Dos Palos (won by a final score of 5-2). The Varsity girls played Highland on Jan. 6th and lost by a final score of 5-1 (0-2 and 1-3) while the Varsity boys played Independence on Jan. 6th and lost by a final score of 3-2 then both teams traveled to Kern Valley on Jan. 10th then hosted Desert on Jan. 12th before both teams headed to Mammoth on Jan. 17th then take on Calif. City on Jan. 19th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors Varsity boys took on Highland on Jan. 5th (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls hit the field against Garces Memorial on Jan. 6th (no score reported at this time) while the Varsity boys took on Palmdale (no score reported at this time). The JV boys and Varsity teams took on South on Jan. 11th then all the teams hit the field against East Bakersfield on Jan. 13th, North again on Jan. 18th and West on Jan. 20th; scores in our next report.
