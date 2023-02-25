EAST KERN COUNTY - Hello out there all you high school sports fans from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk; well, winter sports season is finally over for most teams however, we have a few that are headed to the 2023 CIF Central Section Championship Playoffs for 2023 according to MaxPreps.
BORON - The Bobcats Varsity girls basketball team took on Orosi in the first round of the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs on Feb. 14th and came home with a loss by a final score of 46-32 which knocked them out of the running for the championship. Congratulations to the Bobcats Varsity girls for making it to the 1st round of the playoffs.
DESERT - The Scorpions Varsity girls hit the court against Fowler in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs on Feb. 14th and lost by a final score of 52-51 which takes them out of the running for the championship; meanwhile, the Varsity boys took on East Bakersfield in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs on Feb. 15th and won by a final score of 54-42; they advanced to the semi-final round against Coalinga on Feb. 17th and won again by a final score of 40-37 which advances them to the semi-finals on Feb. 22nd; scores and advancement in our next report.
ROSAMOND - The RoadrunnersVarsity girls took on East Bakersfield in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs on Feb. 15th and won by a final score of 43-36 which took them to the quarter-finals against Coalinga on Feb. 16th and lost by a final score of 34-32 which took them out of the playoff bracket; meanwhile, the Varsity boys took on Central Valley Christian in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 6 playoffs on Feb. 15th and lost by a final score of 73-64 which takes them out of the running for the Championship. Congratulations to the Roadrunners for making it to the playoffs.
TEHACHAPI - The Warriors Varsity girls hit the court against Clovis North in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs on Feb. 14th and won by a final score of 62-39 which took them to the quarter-finals against El Diamante on Feb. 16th where they won again by a final score of 72-65. The Varsity Warriors advanced to the semi-finals on Feb. 21st against Orcutt; scores and advancement in our next report.
