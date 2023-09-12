EAST KERN COUNTY - Hello there, all you East Kern County sports fans; East Kern County high school volleyball teams are now in week 4 in their race for the CIF championship; the following list is the area teams and week 4 scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk.
BORON - the Bobcats Varsity team took on Hesperia Christian on Aug. 25th (no score reported at this time) then both teams hit the court against Calif. City on Sept. 5th (game canceled and not rescheduled at this time) and Kern Valley on Sept. 12th then traveled to Frazier Mountain on Sept. 21st and Hesperia Christian again on Sept. 22nd; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens hit the court in Boron on Sept. 5th (game canceled and hasn’t been rescheduled yet), Rosamond on Sept. 7th; the JV team won by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (25-18, 26-24 and 15-12) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-1 in sets (20-25, 25-13, 25-20 and 25-23), the Varsity team hit the court against Desert on Sept. 12th then both teams took on Frazier Mountain on Sept. 14th. The Ravens take to the court in the Calif. City tournament on Sept. 15th and 16th before hosting Mammoth on Sept. 19th then travel to Bishop on Sept. 21st; scores and games on tap in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions JV/Varsity teams took on Frazier Mountain on Sept. 5th; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (11-25 and 21-25) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (11-25, 19-25 and 14-25), the Varsity team then took on Calif. City on Sept. 12th, both teams hosted Kern Valley on Sept. 14th then, the Varsity team played Mammoth in a double-header on Sept. 21st before hosting Frazier Mountain on Sept. 28th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustang Varsity team took on Baker at home in their season opener on September 5th and lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-21, 25-20 and 25-17), then hit the court against Owens Valley on Sept. 8th before playing in a tournament on Sept. 9th, Lone Pine on Sept. 13th, Big Pine on Sept. 14th, hosting a tournament on Sept. 15th and 16th then taking on Trona on Sept. 19th, Lee Vining on Sept. 23rd and hosting Trona on Sept. 26th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunner Varsity team hosted Mammoth on Sept. 5th and lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-13, 25-16 and 25-11). The Roadrunners then hosted Calif. City on Sept. 7th; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (25-18, 26-24 and 15-12) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (20-25, 25-13, 20-25 and 25-23) and Frazier Mountain on Sept. 12th, Varsity takes on Highland on Sept. 15th, Boron on Sept. 19th, Kern Valley on Sept. 21st, Mammoth on Sept. 28th and Calif. City on Oct. 3rd then both teams take on Frazier Mountain on Oct. 5th and Kern Valley on Oct. 17th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the JV/Varsity Warriors hit the court against Chavez on Aug. 31st (updated scoring); the JV team won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (13-25 and 20-25) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (12-25, 15-25, 25-22 and 10-25, #9 Presley Gardner was named Player of the Match) then, took on Golden Valley on Sept. 5th the JV team won by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (26-24, 14-25 and 10-15) and the Varsity team won again by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (14-25, 8-25 and 15-25, #1 Livee Garrett was named Player of the Match). The Warriors took on Centennial on Sept. 7th; the JV team won again by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-12 and 25-18) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 then played in a neutral tournament on Sept. 8th and 9th before both teams took on Highland again on Sept. 12th, Frontier on Sept. 14th, the Varsity team took on Bishop Union, Antelope Valley and Paraclete on Sept. 15th while the JV team took on Mammoth, Paraclete and Baker, the JV team took on South on Sept. 18th while the Varsity team hit the court against South on Sept. 19th and East Bakersfield on Sept. 21st; scores and games on tap in our next report.
