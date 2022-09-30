Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, week six of high school volleyball has officially ended; as we begin week seven with little over a month left in regular season play, we’re bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from week 6 from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk as the battle for a spot in the 2022-23 CIF Championship playoff berth continues. Here's the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats JV and the Varsity volleyball teams took on Rosamond (updated score) on Sept. 15th and lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-17, 27-25 and 15-12) Rosamond #27 Madison Moore was named Player of the Match. The Varsity team then played Bishop Union (lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (8-25 and 13-25) and Vasquez (won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets 24-26 and 13-25) in a neutral tournament on Sept 16th then took on Paraclete on Sept. 17th and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (16-25 and 14-25) and Desert Christian (lost by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets 23-25, 25-13 and 15-11); the Bobcats then took on Frazier Mountain on Sept. 20th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (20-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13 and 15-12) and Bishop Union on Sept. 22nd; the JV team (no score at this time) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (14-25, 13-25 and 17-25); the 'Cats then took on Calif. City on Sept. 27th; scores from the games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens JV team and Varsity teams hosted Frazier Mountain on Sept. 13th; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-21 and 25-22) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (15-25, 20-25 and 19-25), the Varsity team hosted Mammoth on Sept. 15th and lost by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (22-25, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18 and 15-8); both teams took on Victor Valley in a neutral tournament on Sept 16th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-13 and 25-8), the Varsity team also played Little Rock and won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (14-25 and 6-25) and Immanuel Christian and won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (8-25 and 14-25). The Varsity team took on Lancaster (lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets 25-18 and 25-18) and Excelsior Charter (lost by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets 15-25, 28-26 and 5-15) on Sept. 17th then hosted Bishop Union on Sept. 20th (lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets 25-12, 25-20 and 25-19) then took on Kern Valley on Sept. 22nd; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (11-25, 10-25 and 14-25) and Boron on Sept. 27th then head to Rosamond on Sept. 29th; scores for the games in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions JV team and Varsity teams hosted Rosamond on Sept. 22nd; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-17 and 25-3) Roadrunners #5 Nissa Vasquez was named Player of the Match and the Varsity team also lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (10-25, 8-25 and 24-26) Roadrunners #9 Amber Jordan was named Player of the Match. The Scorpions then headed to Frazier Mountain on Sept. 27th then the JV team traveled to Boron on Sept. 29th; scores for the games in our next report.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs played in a neutral tournament against Trona on Sept. 16th and lost by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (25-27, 12-25, 25-9, 25-14 and 16-14) they then played Victor Valley (lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets 8-25 and 23-25) then took on Lee Vining (won by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets 18-25, 25-16 and 10-15) on Sept. 17th. The Mustangs then hosted Big Pine on Sept. 22nd (no score reported at this time) and Immanuel Christian on Oct. 4th at the Mustang Corral; scores for the 22nd game in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity played Baker (see last weeks report), Burroughs (lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets 21-25 and 20-25) and University Prep (tied by a final score of 1-1 in 2 sets 13-25 and 20-25) in a neutral tournament on Sept. 16th and won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-18 and 25-12) then played Lone Pine (won by a final score of 2-1 in 3 serts 23-25, 25-18 and 11-15), Desert Christian (won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets 22-25 amd 19-25), University Prep (lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets 25-20 and 25-21) and Paraclete (see last weeks report).The Roadrunners hosted Kern Valley on Sept. 20th; the JV team (no score at this time) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (17-25, 21-25 and 14-25) #7 Kaedance Collette was named Player of the Match. The Roadrunners traveled to Desert on Sept. 22nd where the JV team won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-17 and 25-3) #5 Nissa Vasquez wan name Player of the Match and the Varsity team also won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 setsz (10-25, 8-25 and 24-26) #9 Amber Jordan was named Player of the Match. The Roadrunners take on Mammoth on Sept. 27th and host Calif. City on Sept. 29th; scores for the games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors JV and Varsity teams took on South on Sept. 20th; the JV team won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (19-25 and 24-26) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-6, 25-10 and 25-16) then took on East Bakersfield on Sept. 22nd; the JV team won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-15 and 25-12) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-14, 25-22 and 25-15) East Bakersfield #7 Isabella Zavala was named Player of the Match. The Warriors then played North on Sept. 27th and West on Sept. 29th; scores for the games in our next report.
