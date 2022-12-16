Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, Winter break is right around the corner, we're now into week 5 of basketball as we bring you all the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps. So, without further ado, here's the latest on high school basketball.
Due to the Christmas Holiday Season, we're taking a break from sports Dec. 22nd and Dec. 29th but will to bring you all the scores and games on tap when we return on Jan. 5, 2023. The Mojave Desert News Sports Desk wishes each and every one of you a very Happy and Safe Holiday Season. Happy New Year everyone!
BORON - the Bobcats Varsity boys took on Kern Valley (updated scoring) on Dec. 3rd and lost by a final score of 54-26 (Kern Valley #24 Daimon Dedmon was named Player of the Game), they then took on Antelope Valley on Dec. 5th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 48-34, the JV boys lost by a final score of 52-14 (13-3, 11-2, 19-4 and 9-5) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 58-31. The Bobcats hit the court against the Scorpions on Dec. 13th then took on Arvin on Dec. 15th before hosting Kern Valley on Dec. 16th, Mammoth on Dec. 20th and Rosamond on Dec. 22nd; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity girls hit the court against Immanuel Christian on Dec. 5th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 57-20 then the JV boys and Varsity teams took on McFarland on Dec. 6th; the JV boys won by a final score of 58-49, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 42=32 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 84-532 (21-0, 22-0, 20-0 and 21-52 McFarland #11 Christopher Samaniego was named Player of the Game). The Varsity girls played South in a neutral tournament on Dec. 8th (no score reported at this time) and on Dec. 9th while the Varsity boys took on North in the tournament on Dec. 7th and lost by a final score of 76-15, Highland on Dec. 8th and lost by a final score of 61-48 then played on the final days of the tourney on Dec. 9th and 10th before all the teams hosted Rosamond on Dec. 13th then headed to Desert on Dec. 16th and hosted Frazier Mountain on Dec. 20th and Mammoth on Dec. 21st; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions Varsity boys hit the court against Lone Pine on Dec. 3rd (updated scoring) and won by a final score of 51-26 (4-12, 5-12, 10-13 and 7-14) the JV boys and Varsity teams took on Boron on Dec. 13th then hit the court against Calif. City on Dec. 16th the Varsity boys take on Santa Clara on Dec. 17th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs Varsity boys played North on Dec 12th while the Varsity girls took on Baker on Dec. 18th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners Varsity girls took on Vasquez on Dec. 8th and won by a final score of 58-16 and boys took on Arvin on Dec. 8th and lost by a final score of 53-50 (14-16, 10-4, 15-13 and 14-17, Arvin #2 Zachariah Look was named Player of the Game) then the JV/Varsity girls and Varsity boys teams took on Delano on Dec. 9th; the Varsity girls and JV/Varsity boys traveled to Calif. City on Dec. 13th then all the teams played Paraclete on Dec. 15th then the Varsity teams hit the road to Frazier Mountain on Dec. 16th and hosted Bishop Union on Dec. 20th then headed to Boron on Dec. 20th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors JV girls and Varsity teams took on Taft on Dec. 6th; the JV girls won by a final score of 33-26 (9-8, 2-7, 4-8 and 11-0), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 58-11 (0-18, 3-15, 2-22 and 6-3), the JV boys lost by a final score of 37-46 and the Varsity boys won in overtime by a final score of 72-66 (17-14, 16-15, 15-18, 13-14 and overtime quarter was 11-5), the Varsity boys took on Bakesrfield on Dec. 7th (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity girls took on Independence on Dec. 8th and won by a final score of 60-28 (8-24, 6-16, 5-15 and 9-5) before the JV girls and Varsity teams took on Burroughs on Dec. 13th (final game for JV girls) and the Varsity boys took on Foothill on Dec. 15th. The Varsity boys hit the court against Chavez on Dec. 18th before winter break; scores in our next report.
