The winter sports regular season is coming to a close soon and spring sports are right around the corner (and so are we); here's the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats traveled traveled to Kern Valley on Jan. 25th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 25-20 and the Varsity boys also lost by a final score of 47-35, the Bobcats then traveled to Mammoth on Jan. 28th the Varsity girls won by a final score of 54-7 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 57-18. The Bobcats then faced Rosamond on Jan. 31st before hosting Rosamond on Feb. 1st and Mammoth on Feb. 3rd: scores for the Jan. 31st, Feb. 1st and Feb. 3rd games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens Varsity boys took on Mammoth on Jan. 24th and won by a final score of 58-55 then both teams faced off with Desert on Jan. 25th; the girls won by a final score of 32-26 and the boys lost by a final score of 60-32 (#24 Jack Moore was named Player of the Game); the Ravens then took on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 28th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 50-19 and the Varsity boys (no score reported at this time). The Varsity teams then faced off against Rosamond on Jan. 29th before taking on Mammoth again on Feb. 1st and Kern Valley on Feb. 2nd: scores for the Jan. 29th, Feb. 1st and Feb. 3rd games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity boys met the Roadrunners on Jan. 24th, the girls won by a final score of 53-28 (Rosamond player Amber Jordan was named Player of the Game) and the boys lost by a final score of 64-56 (Rosamond #11 Alex Gonzalez was named Player of the Game) both teams then took on the Ravens at home on Jan. 25th; the girls lost by a final score of 32-26 and the boys won by a final score of 60-32 (Ravens #24 Jack Moore was named Player of the Game), the Scorpions then faced Kern Valley on Jan. 28th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 62-17 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 71-39. The Scorpions hit the road to take on Bishop Union on Feb. 1st then hit the road again to face off against Mammoth on Feb. 4th: scores for the Feb. 1st and Feb. 4th games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, both Varsity teams took on Baker on Jan. 25th; the girls won by a final score of 45-6 and the boys also won by a final score of 56-30 (Titan Louden was named Player of the Game); both teams traveled to Trona on Feb. 1st then hosted Lone Pine in the Mustang Corral on Feb. 3rd and the Varsity boys are slated to take on Lee Vining on Feb. 5th: scores for the Feb. 1st, Feb. 3rd and Feb. 5th games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners the Varsity girls met Quartz Hill on Jan. 22nd and lost by a final score of 52-37, both Varsity teams then took on Desert on Jan. 24th, the girls won by a final score of 53-28 (Amber Jordan was named Player of the Game) and the boys won by a final score of 64-56 (#11 Alex Gonzalez was named Player of the Game) both teams then traveled to Frazier Mountain on Jan. 25th; the girls won by a final score of 68-18 (Carolina Alameda was named Player of the Game) and the boys won by a final score of 89-22 (#22 Garett Kofahl was named Player of the Game). The Roadrunners then took on Kern Valley on Jan. 26th; the girls lost by a final score of 51-37 and the boys won by a final score of 91-38 (#11 Alex Gonzalez was named Player of the Game). The Roadrunners then faced off against Bishop Union on Jan. 28th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 50-35 and the Varsity boys came out on top winning by a final score of 91-55 (#40 Moses Wright was named Player of the Game). The Roadrunners took on Calif. City at home on Jan. 29th then took on Boron on Jan. 31st, travel to Boron on Feb. 1st then host Kern Valley on Feb. 4th: scores for the Jan. 29th, Jan. 31st, Feb. 1st and Feb. 4th games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Warriors JV and Varsity girls and Varsity boys met West on Jan. 25th; the JV girls won by a final score of 70-14, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 41-36 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 76-51 then the JV and Varsity teams travel to Ridgeview on Jan. 27th; the JV girls won by a final score of 46-18, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 56-39 and the JV boys (no score reported at this time); the Varsity girls and boys faced off against Independence on Jan. 29th the take on Independence on Feb. 1st and Bakersfield Christian on Feb. 3rd: scores for the Jan. 29th, Feb. 1st and Feb. 3rd games in our next report.
