ROSAMOND - Hello all you high school sports fans; the CIF winter sports playoffs are finally over and there's a new champion in the Division 4 section; McLane; the Rosamond Roadrunners Girls Soccer team unfortunately lost by a final score of 3-0 to McLane in the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 4 Championship game that was played on Feb. 28th.
The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 24th however, due to weather conditions; the game was postponed for 4-days while waiting for the weather to clear up enough to play on the field.
The Mojave Desert News sports desk would like to congratulate the Roadrunners for winning their division and for making it the the CIF playoffs taking 2nd place
